‘The Bachelorette’: Which one of Jenn Tran’s oh-so successful men was featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list?

From army ranger veterans to algebra teachers to contractors and beyond, it is safe to say that the cast of The Bachelorette season 21 is as diverse as can be career-wise. However, having a super successful startup founder featured in Jenn Tran‘s group of guys was definitely not on our bingo card…

Starting a company called Gainful seven years ago — ultimately amassing more than 140k Instagram followers and more than $20 million in annual revenue — one of Jenn’s suitors is so successful he was even featured in Forbes’ prestigious 30 Under 30 list in 2023.

Who is the lucky lad, and will he end up with Jenn in the end? Fortunately, we got you covered with all of the inside scoop.

Jahaan Ansari was featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list

Jahaan Ansari, a 28-year-old from Newbury Park, California, started Gainful alongside his longtime friend Eric Wu — his co-captain on their high school soccer team — “to bring personalized nutrition to everybody, not just the world’s best athletes.”

Featured in Forbes’ prestigious 30 Under 30 list in 2023 — in the food and drink category specifically — the company is described as follows:

“Gainful allows anyone to tailor their protein powder regime to their unique physiology, diet, and lifestyle. A registered dietitian helps customers through any troubleshooting. Four years after launching via YCombinator, New York City-based Gainful has more than $20 million in annual revenue. More than 3 million have completed Gainful’s quiz, and the company boasts more than 850,000 orders. Investors including NBA legend Pau Gasol have poured in a total of $17 million.”

Needless to say, we are impressed!

While Jahaan Ansari sounds like a serious catch, Reality Steve reported that he supposedly won’t last as long as we might’ve hoped. While it’s a bummer that he might not find his perfect match in the one and only Jenn Tran, what we’re hearing is that he’s single. Bachelor In Paradise is calling his name already…

Even if Jenn and Jahaan are not a match made in heaven, to find out whether or not the New Jersey native finds her perfect match once and for all, catch brand new episodes of season 21 of The Bachelorette Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. While some of her guys are already overstaying their welcome, our fingers are crossed that the first impression rose recipient, Sam McKinney takes the cake in the end. Besides Jahaan, he is the next best candidate!

