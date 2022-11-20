The battle lines have been drawn as Elon Musk lifts Donald Trump’s Twitter ban

When the king sits on top of his toppling kingdom, it’s apparent he can have whatever he wants. It’s his Twitter after all, and Elon Musk is the biggest twit of them all. He decided to reinstate Donald Trump on the platform, and that’s a real twit move.

Of course, he’s a multi-billionaire who could buy anything. He could afford to feed 552,830 people for years. He can buy all the fast food franchises and all the NBA teams and still have enough to continue being a multi-billionaire. Elon Musk is the one who decided to be a twit, and this time, he twisted it up really nice.

The people have spoken.



Trump will be reinstated.



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Not going to say reinstating Donald Trump was a horrible move. Of course, everyone has the right to speak. It’s a thing in America’s Constitution. In fact, it’s right there in the First Amendment. The issue is that a platform such as Twitter doesn’t have to agree with the Constitution, and there are some who have been waiting patiently for this day.

With Trump back on Twitter,

it’s a good time to watch this Jan 6 hearing. It covers each of Trump’s tweets that day, including those that have been deleted, and features multiple Trump WH staff describing his inexcusable conduct during the violence. https://t.co/pVSGKf5q0P — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) November 20, 2022

Of course, there will always be another side to every story. Does Donald Trump have the right to be on Twitter? Of course he does. It just depends on who’s in charge, and it looks like there are two new twits in the mix. Just so it’s clear, that means Musk and Trump. Not Crowder.

Elon Musk reinstating Donald Trump’s Twitter account is a middle finger to all of mainstream media, woke leftists & Big Tech. If you claim to support free speech, this should have you smiling from ear to ear. — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 20, 2022

When Trump’s account was deactivated, was it Trump’s actual account? Wasn’t he a sitting president at the time using the president’s Twitter, or was he using his own? When records serve correctly. America might find out that a sitting president can’t use their own account, or he was violating a policy that was put in place not so many years ago? In fact, @POTUS and @WhiteHouse, @FLOTUS, @PressSec, and @VP accounts change with each administration.

Donald Trump's Twitter account, which he used to organize a domestic terrorist attack against the United States Capitol in an effort to overthrow American democracy, has been reactivated by Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/DnIG3iUgad — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 20, 2022

So the Obama administration tweets became @POTUS44 and Trump’s became @POTUS45. Then what account is Elon Musk reinstating? The original Donald Trump account @realDonaldTrump? Just as long as everyone’s clear on that. Had to make sure.

HE’S BACK. TRUMP IS BACK and the LEFT IS HAVING A HEART ATTACK



Welcome Back Mr. President @realdonaldtrump🇺🇸



Thank you Elon Musk for doing the right thing. Trump’s Twitter account should have never been banned.



Raise your hand if you agree ✋#trumpisback #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/1u66hSDONb — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) November 20, 2022

Not everyone has the same enthusiasm, though. Of course, a voting poll is a hot point. Why bring that up? It had nothing to do with Biden being elected, or that Trump wasn’t reelected. The polls went just fine according to new polls.

Breaking: Musk has restored Trump’s Twitter account.

Based on his personal Twitter poll of his own followers (reported to be 70% bots) who broke 48-52, he said, “The people have spoken.”

The Russian bots have spoken and they want their asset back on Twitter. — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) November 20, 2022

Shots fired! It seems that Elon Musk might actually be Donald Trump’s protege. He’s younger. He has more money. And he knows how to make headlines. That’s the kind of thing Trump can’t keep himself from doing, nor stay out of court. His lawyers must have mansions of their own by now.

I will not only see you on twitter, Sir, I will (very, very shortly) see you in court.https://t.co/nPgheF74rR — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) November 20, 2022

It’s like Elon Musk inherited a dying pig. No one can stop the hemorrhaging, and this will keep going as long as the Chief Twit himself allows it. Donald Trump deserves a platform, yes. The thing is the man can afford to go build his own, rather than help a fellow billionaire destroy this one when everyone in the world saw it coming.

Of course, Trump hasn’t confirmed whether or not he’s planning to make use of his ban getting lifted, telling his supporters last night to “vote now with positivity, but don’t worry, we aren’t going anywhere. Truth Social is special,” so it remains to be seen what the immediate future holds.