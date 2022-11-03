The 10 best Christina Applegate movies and TV shows, ranked

At just three months old, Christina Applegate starred alongside her mother Nancy Priddy in the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives. Today, the Emmy Award-winning actress has become a household name and built for herself a large filmography covering multiple films and television shows across various genres.

She rose to fame with the sitcom Married… with Children in 1987, and has been receiving critical acclaim for her performance in Netflix’s Dead to Me, which will release its third and final season on Nov. 17, 2022, after delays due to her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

The hilarious actress has starred in several notable comedy releases over the decades, and is also a Tony Award nominee for her role in Sweet Charity on Broadway. So, here are Applegate’s 10 best films and television shows, ranked from least to best.

10. The Big Hit

Released in 1998 to mixed reviews, The Big Hit is a moderately successful action comedy film led by Mark Wahlberg and starring Applegate in a supporting capacity. The film follows the unlucky yet successful hitman Melvin Smiley, whose turbulent romantic relationships take an even more complex turn when he falls for his kidnapping victim. Unknown to him, she is the goddaughter of a ruthless mob boss, leading to chaos.

9. Vacation

The road comedy film sees Applegate shine in her renown comedic chops as Debbie Griswold, wife of Rusty, played by Ed Helms, and mother to two boys. Vacation follows the Griswolds as they embark on a cross-country family trip to strengthen their familial bond. However, they can’t seem to catch a break, moving from one chaotic mishap to another, as they journey to the fictional theme park, Walley World.

8. Hall Pass

Hall Pass is a feel-good, R-rated comedy film that follows two friends, Rick and Fred, played by Owen Wilson and Jason Sudeikis, who are bored of their marriages. In an effort to keep their relationships alive, their wives grant them a “hall pass” for one week, meaning they are allowed to sleep with other women for a limited time. Ecstatic, the men venture out into the world as temporarily single, but come to realize things aren’t as simple as they seem.

7. Bad Moms

Uniting a host of high profile actresses, and led by Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, and Mila Kunis, Bad Moms is an R-rated comedy that follows a trio of overworked mothers who decide to take some time off from their difficult lives and engage in life without responsibilities. Applegate stars as Gwendolyn James, the uptight head of the PTA, and the thorn in the mothers’ sides.

6. Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead

In her first major film debut, Applegate starred as 17-year-old Swell Crandell, who takes over the family responsibilities for the summer when their live-in babysitter dies. When their mom goes away on holiday, she hires a babysitter to care for her five children, but when she dies, the kids send her off to a funeral home. Unaware all their money for the summer is with the corpse, they have to take matters into their own hands. Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead may not have earned positive reviews from critics, but the film has gone one to receive cult status, and is one of the most memorable films in Applegate’s career.

5. Samantha Who?

For two seasons, Applegate led the ABC sitcom Samantha Who? and received critical acclaim for her performance, earning nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmys, and Best Actress nominations at the Golden Globes. The series follows the titular character who suffers from amnesia after a car accident and tries to piece her past together. She comes to realize that she was disliked by many before the accident, and uses her second chance at life to make amends and be kinder to others, including her parents. Applegate won the People’ Choice Awards for Favorite Female TV Star in 2008 for her portrayal.

4. Friends

The widely successful television series Friends might not be a top contender for her most memorable roles, but Applegate earned rave reviews for guest starring in two episodes of the classic comedy. She portrayed Amy Green, the unlikeable sister of Rachel, played by Jennifer Aniston. For her work on the series, Applegate was nominated twice for the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series Award, winning once in 2003.

3. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Considered by many to be one of the funniest films of all time, and a staple in her filmography, Anchorman is a hilarious satirical comedy that was released to positive reviews in 2004. The film follows Ron Burgundy, played by Will Ferrell, a successful news anchor in the 70s. Burgundy is a star in the male dominated news industry, but when a woman Veronica Corningstone is hired and receives higher ratings, things take a turn for the anchor. The film was a commercial success, and a sequel, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues was released almost a decade later to an even higher box office gross.

2. Married… with Children

One of the longest running sitcoms ever, Married… with Children was widely hailed during its 11 season run from 1987 to 1997 as one of the best sitcoms on television. The series follows the Bundys, an average family in Chicago who love each other greatly, but can never seem to admit it. Ed O’Neil stars as the frustrated, sexist patriarch Al Bundy, and Katey Sagal plays his lazy wife Peggy. Applegate stars as the beautiful but unintelligent Kelly, and David Faustino plays her brilliant brother Bud. Over more than 250 episodes, viewers watch as the Bundy family members throw jabs at one another and navigate life and growth.

1. Dead to Me

For her role as Jen Harding in the Netflix black comedy Dead to Me, Applegate and her co-star Linda Cardellini have received critical praise and multiple awards nominations, including a nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for both actresses. The series follows two grieving women who have suffered personal losses as they develop a strong friendship despite being very different from one another. As their bond strengthens, and the pair become more vulnerable, secrets are unraveled. Dead to Me has been praised for its humor, writing, and the performances of both leads.