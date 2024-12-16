‘The engagement is already off?’: Selena Gomez sets off warning bells as Benny Blanco haters rise up in celebration

Selena Gomez is an engaged woman — or so we thought (?). Just days after saying yes to Benny Blanco’s proposal, the singer-actress proudly went ringless in public as though she had finally been freed, at least according to some fans.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, exactly three days after her and Blanco’s engagement, Gomez was photographed arriving at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles sans her new sparkler, according to the Daily Mail. The sighting quickly generated buzz online, with many social media users wondering if the pair had called it off. Some, assumed to be haters of Blanco, quickly celebrated the presumed split.

“Oh no!!! The engagement is already off?” one user asked, while another wrote, “Selena not wearing the engagement ring is a mood. She knows she doesn’t have to center her whole personality around being a ‘wifey.’” A different user suggested that she took it off because “she isn’t proud of it.”

Oh no!!! The engagement is already off???? pic.twitter.com/B9nxGkzx77 — Ron S. – The Meme King GOAT (@RonStelter) December 15, 2024

However, some of Gomez’s fans quickly shut down the speculation by insisting that her decision not to wear the ring in public was actually a wise move — since it’s not safe to go out flaunting an expensive ring. “I think it’s for safety reasons. Since the media exposed how much the ring is worth she knows people are going to try and rob her (like what happened with Kim K in Paris),” one Selenator explained.

I think it’s for safety reasons. Since the media exposed how much the ring is worth she knows people are going to try and rob her (like what happened with Kim K in Paris) I’m glad she’s taking safety precautions!! — cam (@Selena4tor) December 15, 2024

Another echoed a similar sentiment, saying the Only Murders in the Building star removed it because she was shaking hands with the crowd that day. Gomez previously showed off her ring to her 423 million followers on Instagram, revealing the intricate design of the diamond-encrusted band.

After examining the photo, jeweler Laura Taylor explained to the Daily Mail that the ring could be worth around £800,000 or U.S.$1 million. “The marquise cut, with its elongated and pointed shape, is a statement choice, known for its brilliance and the way it elongates the finger, creating a striking and elegant look,” Taylor said of the ring.

The jeweler added, “The pavé band, with its continuous row of smaller diamonds set closely together, adds an extra layer of sparkle and luxury, beautifully complementing the central marquise diamond. The central diamond is likely of exceptional quality, with VVS1 clarity and colorless grading in the D-F range.”

Meanwhile, despite the absence of her new accessory, Gomez shone brightly during her recent outing as she looked gorgeous with her short, brunette hair that parted to the side and flowed in light waves. Her full-glam makeup went well with her stunning, semi-formal ensemble, comprising a white blouse tucked in a high-waisted black bottoms and a large dark coat. She rocked a pair of black pumps and wore silver, dangly earrings as well as a silver ring with star patterns.

In November, Gomez revealed that she already felt secure and safe with the music producer, so she’s done looking for love from the cookie-cutter “leading man” material male celebrities of Hollywood. “I guess this is the safest I’ve ever felt in my life. I see a future with this person,” she said of Blanco, who was among the runners-up in People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue for this year.

Knowing that she’s already seeing a long-term commitment with Blanco, Gomez’s decision to go ringless on a recent outing may not be a big deal after all.

