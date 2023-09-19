‘The fact that trees are green blows my mind’: Handsome angel Chris Evans remains enthralled by the wonders of the universe

He might be a household name across the world and the longtime star of the single most successful franchise in the history of cinema, but Chris Evans would rather not be caught up in the movie star lifestyle.

In fact, he make a point of actively staying away from it, for the sake of both his sanity and mental health, an understandable approach to fame and fortune given his well-documented struggles with anxiety. That can’t be easy to deal with when everybody knows your name everywhere you go and the majority of them are trying to take a picture, so the actor prefers to look inward instead.

Avengers: Endgame

As part of a GQ profile, Evans shared his happiness of avoiding Los Angeles in favor of his home state of Massachusetts, where he prefers to keep the focus on the smaller aspects of not just life, but existence itself.

“The fact that trees are green blows my mind. I’ve just learned early on that when I go small, I suffer. When I look at my own life and it’s under a microscope, or when I consider my own experience, it leads to cyclical unhappiness.”

Plenty of big names have openly struggled with the perils and pitfalls of celebrity status, but by intentionally avoiding the hustle and bustle of Tinseltown in favor of his more intimate and familiar surroundings, Evans has managed to keep his head above water.

Sure, he’s still ridiculously handsome, wealthy, famous, and popular, but at least he’s dealing with it in his own way.