‘The Flash’ star explains how Ezra Miller informed her approach to playing the love interest

Actress Kiersey Clemons finally weighs in on what it was like working with Ezra Miller, and more importantly, how the two were able to influence each other’s performances in the upcoming DC crossover film — The Flash.

Announced over a decade ago, The Flash has slowly become of DC’s most anticipated new titles. Steeped in drama and intrigue — not least of which reason is Miller’s recent troubled history, obviously — only time will tell if the wait will have truly been worth it, but with a June release date, we’ve almost made it to the finish line.

Kiersey Clemons finds herself playing none other than Iris West, Barry Allen’s dear friend and love interest, and after working on a project as long as she has — she’s got plenty of insight into her co-star Ezra Miller. In an interview with Screen Rant, Clemons discussed her time on set, and what fans should expect out of the film’s romantic leads.

“I think that working off of Ezra and knowing them for so many years really influenced who Iris was. (We) really exaggerated how opposite their personalities are, and Andy (Muschietti) was the one directing us in that way.”

Andy Muschietti, best known for directing both It and It Chapter Two, certainly knows how to pull award-winning performances out of his actors — and if his adaptations of Stephen King’s masterwork is any indicator, we’re in for a real treat. Perhaps a little less scary overall, but a treat nonetheless.

Clemons tied into that juxtaposition of performance, and explained the ways in which her and Ezra differ in their approach to the film’s lovebirds.

“Because, you know me, I wanted to give her this big sense of humor. But Iris, she’s very straight to the point. And there’s conflict amongst them and a vulnerability that makes her feel more reserved; she doesn’t exactly put it all out there.”

To be honest, there’s quite a lot riding on The Flash. Not just because of how long the film has been teased, but because of what it means for the DCU. In a world shattering announcement, director James Gunn took to Twitter last week to discuss the future for the franchise, and all the stories he and co-DC Studios CEO Peter Safran have in store for us.

Brief, bold, and to the point, James Gunn told fans that The Flash is going to “reset the entire DC Universe.” No pressure, right?

We can’t help but think The Flash is either going to be a huge hit or a colossal flop, and with all the news surrounding this multiversal story of the Scarlet Speedster — it’s certainly going to be fun to find out.