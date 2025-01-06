The guys who won the Glen Powell and Timothée Chalamet lookalike contests appeared at the Golden Globes, so…WTF?

The red carpet of the Golden Globes ceremony is usually reserved for A-listers of film and television, but this year it welcomed a pair of unlikely guests who might look a little familiar.

In case you were under a rock (if so, hi down there!), you would’ve caught the seemingly endless array of celebrity lookalike contests that sprung up all over the world in the final months of 2024. From Jason Kelce to Zendaya and even Luigi Mangione (yikes), these contests overran our algorithms… to the point where two such doppelgängers somehow found themselves at one of the starriest ceremonies of the award season.

This year, Glen Powell and Timothée Chalamet achieved the novel feat of being both nominated for Golden Globes and sharing the red carpet with their clones. That’s right, the respective winners of each actors’ lookalike contests, Maxwell Braunstein and Miles Mitchell, were spotted at the pre-ceremony celebrations at the The Beverly Hilton Hotel, probably causing photographers to prematurely take their snaps before realizing their true identities. In case there was any confusion, Braunstein and Mitchell — both dressed to the nines for the occasion — held signs that double as bizarre early entries to our 2025 bingo cards.

“I won a lookalike contest and I’m at the Golden Globes,” the plaques read. In what was surely a full-circle moment for the doppelganger, Braunstein had us all seeing double when he was later spotted interacting with the real Powell, with the pair seen sharing a hug and a selfie. The actor even went a step further by introducing his lookalike to his mother, likely inducing fear that she had somehow forgotten she’d had twins. While Chalamet was not seen interacting with his twin, the actor already got his doppelgänger fix last year, since he made headlines after appearing at the original contest in Washington Square Park… a bit before the whole enterprise devolved into chaos.

Glen Powell meeting his lookalike contest winner at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/Q7WVS0ztTB — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 5, 2025

Braunstein and Mitchell’s appearance at the Golden Globes has been decidedly mixed, with many social media users questioning whether the pair even deserved an invite to the star-studded event. “Why are they being invited to such a prestigious award show ceremony?,” one X user wrote, adding, “they literally just won a look alike contest that’s it.” Others cast doubt on whether the pair even resembled their respective actors in the first place, or said the quiet part out loud when demanding that they “wanna see them make out.”

why are they being invited to such prestigious award show ceremony?? they literally just won a look alike contest thats it — ⸉ᴳAbhay⸆⸉ (@SGxTS_abhay) January 5, 2025

Idk which is which but I wanna see them make out 😩😩😩😩 — @migs.b (@migsb_OF) January 5, 2025

While Braunstein and Mitchell already secured their wins, both Powell and Chalamet were still in contention for their Golden Globes categories. For his part, Powell was up for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his Netflix film Hit Man, vying for the trophy alongside the likes of Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain), Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness) and eventual winner Sebastian Stan (A Different Man). Chalamet, meanwhile, received a nod for Best Actor in a Drama for his role as Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown, ultimately losing to Adrien Brody (The Brutalist). Though neither Powell nor Chalamet took home gold, I sincerely hope their lookalikes were able to sip champagne with a few A-listers, or, as one netizen hoped, secretly make out with their starry clones.

