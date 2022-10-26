The Internet has expected reaction to Nick Cannon’s newly expected baby

Nick Cannon will be a father again soon, a bit of news that is as surprising as the sun rising, the tide going out, and water remaining wet. The comedian and talk show host’s wife, singer Alyssa Scott, posted her new baby bump on her Instagram account today — making this the 12th time Cannon will be a proud papa, only a year and a month since the birth of his son Rise with model Brittany Bell.

Nick Cannon to be expecting his 12th Child soon 🙏🏾🤞🏾🤰🏽 Congratulations to him 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/bUGP6HqtXU — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) October 26, 2022

And while the internet didn’t exactly blink hard at the news, that didn’t stop social media users from breaking out their roasting pans in order to discuss and mercilessly drag the long-time host’s well-known proclivity for fertility.

Everytime I see Nick Cannon trending I already know what happened. lol



pic.twitter.com/TEkXgoZFlH — Shaheed Rajab (@_sketedavidson) October 26, 2022

More than a few users posited the idea that the entertainer is trying to start his own all-family NBA line-up.

Nick Cannon is 3 babies away from a full NBA roster. At this point I’m rooting for the man — i. (@Pacino13__) October 26, 2022

Nick Cannon really got a whole team of kids plus bench warmers & cheerleaders. — leet (@leet_iesh) October 26, 2022

User @averagelyjoe pointed out that Britain is turning over Prime Ministers at the same rate Cannon is having babies.

nick cannon the uk

having kids prime minister

🤝

another one — joe (@averageIyjoe) October 26, 2022

Some just reposted evergreen tweets regarding the matter.

I am just saying this once again: you can just stop having babies with Nick Cannon. That is always an option. https://t.co/qENBKXuMpQ — [email protected] (@KaiseratCB) October 26, 2022

While others reflected current entertainment trends.

nick cannon going to his 3rd baby shower of the month pic.twitter.com/ThiVjAJgvh — the perc prophet (@humidfluid) October 26, 2022

Nick Cannon gonna have to start talking to his kids like this soon. pic.twitter.com/TMztUrEaLk — Vast Mula 🌊 (@OceanLoot) October 20, 2022

While it may seem nigh impossible, Cannon maintains that he remains a constant presence in all his children’s lives, dedicating the better part of each day to childcare despite continuing to host his afternoon radio program and pursuing other business interests as well as his decidedly non-monogamous personal life.

“It’s not as difficult as people think it would be, but I understand [their concern] because it is a very unorthodox scenario,” Cannon told Entertainment Weekly. “I dedicate probably my entire day to my children. Luckily, we are in a world where I’m blessed with the opportunity. I get to spend more time with my children every single day because of my world and my business model.”