The internet is roasting Amy Schumer over a truly awful joke

We're not sure this is what Del Toro had in mind when he made 'Nightmare Alley'.

One of the internet’s favorite punching bags, Amy Schumer, has made it even easier after revealing a joke that was cut from her time hosting the 2022 Oscars.

While the Oscars ended up being about people slapping others over ill-thought jokes, take a moment to appreciate the jokes that never made it to air — and we should be thankful. Schumer has spoken a fair amount about the Oscars, with her not quite ready to move on from that crazy night, and has today dished out another joke that didn’t make the final cut.

Schumer said one of her original jokes for the Academy Awards night mostly involved making sexual innuendo out of various recent movie titles. The absolute height of comedy.

It’s pretty much as bad as it sounds. Spoiler alert for Schumer, Squid Game wasn’t a movie.

Amy Schumer shares one joke she couldn’t say at the Oscars.



“My husband goes down on me, or as he calls it Squid Game, so he’s in my Nightmare Alley, my House of Gucci, I say C’mon C’mon, he goes tick tick BOOM, he Belfast. I say get off my Dune and that’s how our son was born.” pic.twitter.com/oAkq97IQs2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 8, 2022

The delayed reception to the supposed joke has resulted in flames of fury, as the internet comes to grips with Schumer humor. The reactions came in thick and fast, with the irony being the responses were all much more humorous than the original.

Enter, the internet’s dream meme team.

i am going to Drive My Car off a cliff https://t.co/U6FjQ4EbmB — Jeremy Kaplowitz (@jeremysmiles) May 8, 2022

The meme multiverse opened up in the comments, with Moon Knight’s Khonshu stopping by for a quick roast with Steven Grant and Marc Spector.

An assortment of the internet’s favorite reaction images also surfaced in replies, proving no one is safe from the likes of SpongeBob or Jose Mourinho, ever.

Me laughing at this pic.twitter.com/58ghjwH9Mr — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) May 8, 2022

i am a dying child dying of starvation and this is the last thing i have read. goodbye. https://t.co/kZmNir8c3d — Owl (@venom2isgay) May 8, 2022

amy schumer crafting the worlds unfunniest joke for the 512523rd time: https://t.co/4QQK1NhGqc pic.twitter.com/rGqpRj4Agy — ticox (@itsticox) May 8, 2022

Superheroes might be dominating the 2022 box office so far, but not all heroes wear capes as one user pointed out. Spare a merciful thought for the poor soul who had to vet through the jokes before the Oscars went to air.

The people who had to screen these jokes to protect them from everyone are saints https://t.co/6DTxVNs0ur — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) May 8, 2022

Though, there are some defenders of Schumer, comparing it to basically any middling tweet you see on any given day. Comedy is a subjective thing, and it’s true that for every joke that lands, a large portion fall flat.

I’ve seen more than one of you do this kind of joke on here https://t.co/GjNpDsM4z1 — k (@wuooods) May 8, 2022

Maybe hundreds of years from now Schumer will be seen as a trailblazer?