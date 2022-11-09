The internet’s favorite new congressman is bringing stan culture to Washington DC

If nothing else, the Representative-elect for Florida’s 10th congressional district, Maxwell Alejandro Frost, is a man of taste. At 25 years old, Frost is the first Gen Z-er to become a congressman, and his interests outside of politics are already making the internet’s day.

After Greta Gerwig, and The 1975, Frost has also been revealed to be a One Direction fan. The Democratic congressman attended the boy band’s live performance at Universal CityWalk Orlando for NBC’s Today Show back in 2014, and even managed to bag a selfie with the one-and-only Harry Styles.

The 8-year-old tweet was rehashed by Directioners on Twitter commenting on the originality of the “one direction stan twitter to government official pipeline.” Other famous former Directioners include Halsey and Camila Cabello, who both ran fan accounts for the band before making it big in the music industry, and Euphoria actress Maude Apatow.

Fellow fans of the band on Twitter celebrated the fact that they have now infiltrated Congress, with some saying the House of Representatives should be renamed Harry’s House, in honor of the British pop singer’s 2022 record-breaking album.

Everything is going according to plan:

In 2018, Frost was the National Organizing Director for March for Our Lives. His campaign in the 2022 midterm elections was focused on issues like gun control, abortion, housing rights, and environmental justice. He was only one of eight democrats to win U.S. House seats in Florida, with Republicans making up the remaining 20 representatives for the state.

Frost said he would be celebrating his victory at The 1975’s concert this Thursday in DC. “We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future,” the congressman stated.