A Greta Gerwig and The 1975 stan has been elected to Congress, in the ultimate move for Gen-Z representation
The state of Florida caught people’s attention during this year’s U.S. midterm elections after Democrat candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost won a seat in the House of Congress. People celebrated the victory of this new Congressman by showing how in touch he is with the people, proven by none other than his Halloween costume.
Back on Oct. 31, Frost shared a photo of him dressed up as “Greta Gerwig directing Barbie” for Halloween. Since his victory, people celebrated by sharing his post on social media once more, reminding the people of Florida that they now have a “cool Congressman.”
Film Twitter finally has the political representation they have been yearning for.
Meanwhile, Frost tweeted that he’s going celebrate his midterm election win on Thursday with a The 1975 concert. We hope he enjoys watching Matty Healy eating a slab of raw meat on stage.
Frost is the first Gen-Z candidate to grab a set in the House of Congress, at age 25. The main issues that he’s focused on throughout the campaign trail are topics that actually concern the younger generation, such as gun violence, abortion rights, and the housing crisis, just to name a few. Frost claimed that America has “made history” on Twitter after it was announced that he won a seat in Congress.
According to Politico, Frost received more than 113,000 votes in the Florida district, earning 58.5 percent of the votes during the midterm elections.
As for Barbie, its set to release on July 21 next year, with Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa and more set to star.