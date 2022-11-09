The state of Florida caught people’s attention during this year’s U.S. midterm elections after Democrat candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost won a seat in the House of Congress. People celebrated the victory of this new Congressman by showing how in touch he is with the people, proven by none other than his Halloween costume.

Back on Oct. 31, Frost shared a photo of him dressed up as “Greta Gerwig directing Barbie” for Halloween. Since his victory, people celebrated by sharing his post on social media once more, reminding the people of Florida that they now have a “cool Congressman.”

best picture 2023 pic.twitter.com/BMF8oVnymb — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) October 31, 2022

Film Twitter finally has the political representation they have been yearning for.

This is representation https://t.co/ce1Em2paSl — codec black (@MaximeSchemes) November 9, 2022

Alert: we have a cool congressman https://t.co/WwwBTylJIV — Brian Stanco (@beetlejuiceyyyy) November 9, 2022

Every candidate should have adopted a pro Barbie (2023) stance https://t.co/DW1Lm8th4n — M Bechtoldt 🏳️‍🌈 (@CavsMax13) November 9, 2022

Oh a film twitter representative in Congress. You love to see it. https://t.co/RrKcxdCA2M — Rendy Jones (@rendy_jones) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Frost tweeted that he’s going celebrate his midterm election win on Thursday with a The 1975 concert. We hope he enjoys watching Matty Healy eating a slab of raw meat on stage.

I’VE BEEN CAMPAIGNING FOR OVER A YEAR THIS IS WILD!! I’M GONNA SEE @the1975 ON THURSDAY TO CELEBRATE!!! — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) November 9, 2022

Frost is the first Gen-Z candidate to grab a set in the House of Congress, at age 25. The main issues that he’s focused on throughout the campaign trail are topics that actually concern the younger generation, such as gun violence, abortion rights, and the housing crisis, just to name a few. Frost claimed that America has “made history” on Twitter after it was announced that he won a seat in Congress.

According to Politico, Frost received more than 113,000 votes in the Florida district, earning 58.5 percent of the votes during the midterm elections.

As for Barbie, its set to release on July 21 next year, with Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa and more set to star.