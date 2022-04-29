The most expensive things Johnny Depp owns

Some people own houses and cars. Johnny Depp owns a village in France and an island with a nickname that will make your eyes pop.

Johnny Depp has been an icon of entertainment for nearly 40 years, receiving three Academy Award nominations since making his big-screen debut in 1984’s A Nightmare on Elm Street.

He’s become a famous Disney actor with his most iconic character, Captain Jack Sparrow, leading five Pirates of the Caribbean blockbusters, and much like any pirate, Depp now has plenty of treasures to his name. His sheer level of wealth has led the actor to purchase some oddities alongside classic expensive items such as watches, cars, and houses. Here are the most expensive items the actor currently owns.

Rolls-Royce Wraith

Cars are a common form of retail therapy for movie stars, and Depp is no exception. He’s in possession of a Rolls-Royce Wraith worth $328,000. A true top-of-the-line automobile, it’s a stylish way to travel across the country.

Wine

Much like a character from A Clockwork Orange, Johnny Depp does indeed “try the wine.” The actor is believed to spend upwards of $30,000 a month on his extensive collection, which translates to $360,000 a year.

His wedding with Amber Heard

When Heard and Depp were in a loving relationship, long before the ongoing defamation trial, they had an opulent wedding ceremony in the Bahamas. Believed to have cost $1 million, it’s one of many things that may have led to the actor going broke in the 2010s.

Private jet

Why walk when you can fly? Depp spends $200,000 a month on his private jet, which rounds up to a silly $2.4 million per calendar year. It’s a large fee to pay, but makes sense when you note his ownership of a French village.

Island in the Bahamas

It’s obviously easier to host a Bahamas wedding when you own an island. Depp owns one that he’s nicknamed “Fuck Off Island,” which has a fitting price tag of $5.35 million. It’s a major purchase, and not his only large one involving land.

A French village

When you’re as rich as Depp, who’s going to stop you from outright purchasing a village? Plan De La Tour in southern France is now home to a revitalised Depp village. Purchased for an estimated $10 million in 2016, it’s now home to 15 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and countless small oddities.

Amphitrite yacht

Later sold to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, Depp owned this $22 million yacht with ex-wife Amber Heard. Complete with several bedrooms, bathrooms, and entertainment spaces, it’s named after the Greek goddess of the sea ⏤ Amphitrite ⏤ who married Poseidon in the Greek legends.