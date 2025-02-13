The new Taylor Lautner werewolf-hunting show may sound like a terrible idea, but there’s one saving grace

Back in ancient times (2008-2012), The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D breakout Taylor Lautner captured countless hearts with his turn as Jacob Black in the Twilight Saga film series.

His career has slowed down since then (and with the cash haul he no doubt got from Twilight, he can probably afford to take it easy), but his next project will honor those glory days in the most idiosyncratic way possible. Indeed, per Variety, Lautner is due to star in the in-development scripted series Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter, a project created by one Daisy Gardner for Amazon MGM Studios.

The show will star Lautner as a fictionalized version of himself who just wrapped production on the final Twilight film and is adjusting to life outside the limelight. However, what we all assumed was a mental health break was actually a far more dangerous saga than anything Twilight‘s dire scripts could have dreamed up.

The saga in question? Taylor’s recruitment into a secret society of werewolf hunters who believe his time as Jacob Black has given him talents that they need to protect the world from villains of the lycanthrope persuasion. Suffice to say, not everyone is on board with this decidedly goofy premise.

This is what happens when Hollywood runs out of ideas… — Aut (@AutumnOneWay) February 12, 2025

Perfect, because if there's one thing Hollywood was missing, it's Taylor Lautner pretending to sniff out werewolves. Bravo, Amazon. Bravo. 🙄 — FL∆CKØ (@Asapteejo) February 12, 2025

But many more are buying into it faster than us angsty teens who propelled the Twilight Saga to box office success so many years ago.

nah, this is actually interesting — Mikael Dewabrata 📊 (@MikaelDewabrata) February 13, 2025

This is actually a great idea. #TeamJacob — Tekkadan_09♿👨🏿‍💻⚡ (@JavaBinks_09) February 13, 2025

Nah this is so absurd i absolutely love it — DonCorletony 🍆✳️ (@DonCorletony) February 12, 2025

Honestly, the hopefuls have more going for them than the doubters. For one thing, the show seems to be promising more than just the meta novelty of pitting Taylor Lautner against werewolves (“Get it? Because he was Jacob!!! Get it?!”). The logline highlights such nuances as a double life in Hollywood and the monster-hunting underworld, and Taylor’s plight of battling the very creatures that he owes his livelihood to.

The drama elements, then, seem every bit as integral to the show as its comedic ones, the latter of which will nevertheless probably be the show’s driving force. But that’s not even Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter‘s greatest asset — that honor goes to its backing by Tornante TV.

Tornante TV, of course, is the independent television studio behind Netflix juggernaut BoJack Horseman, the critically acclaimed, already-legendary animated series that deals in themes and subject matter not unlike the stuff being promised in Gardner’s show. Tuca & Bertie and Undone, two other mighty players in Tornante’s animated division, can also attest to the studio’s decision-making ability on the matter of which shows to greenlight.

It may be true that Tornante hasn’t had as much luck on the live-action side of things (consisting of the still-respectable NOS4A2 and The Booth at the End, among others), but the key factor here is how great the studio’s comedic projects have been, and that, again, seems to be the vibe that Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter is prioritizing. This conclusion is reached by the fact that the show will be called Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter.

Lautner’s last television role on U.S. screens came in the 2016 series Scream Queens, where he starred as season 2 regular Dr. Cassidy Cascade, although he did also feature in British sitcom Cuckoo until 2018. In the meantime, he’s starring in the rom-com film The Token Groomsman, which is currently filming.

