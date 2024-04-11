O.J. Simpson Khloe Kardashian Getty
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Category:
Celebrities

The O.J. Simpson Khloe Kardashian rumor, explained

Is there any truth to the rumor?
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 12:36 pm

The realm of entertainment media and the high-profile Hollywood bubble are undoubtedly in shock after the unexpected passing of O.J. Simpson. In the wake of the former football star’s passing, Simpson is now heavily making the headlines, and even increasing interest in a variety of rumors.

Recommended Videos

Unsurprisingly, one of the biggest rumors making its rounds on social media today pertains to the ever-present rumor regarding Khloe Kardashian and her relation to Simpson. The long-standing rumor centers around people heavily believing that Simpson is the father of Khloe — who is the daughter of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian. Considering Simpson’s long-time past with Robert — who served as one of Simpson’s defense lawyers during his infamous murder trial — many folks are convinced that Simpson had a brief affair with Jenner, especially with Jenner admitting in the past that she cheated on Robert.

Flash forward to now, and the once-familiar rumor is now becoming a heavily discussed topic in the media today after the news of Simpson’s death was made public.

So, was Simpson really Khloe’s father?

Image via O.J. Simpson/X

Despite the rampant rumors over the years, both O.J. and Khloe have individually denied the possibility of him being her father. In the past, Simpson acknowledged that Kris is “cute,” but insisted that attraction was never felt on either side, claiming that he only dated supermodels at the time. Simpson has even gone on record in other instances by insisting that “the rumor ain’t true.”

In her own words, Khloe has referred to people who feed into the rumors as “haters” and that she’s happy regardless of what others are saying about her. So with no party involved ever confirming if the rumor carries any truth, it’s safe to assume that the rumor was built on nothing but fabrication.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Who plays Colin on ‘Bridgerton?’
A more casual Colin (Luke Newton) returns from his travels abroad in a still from Bridgerton season 3
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
Who plays Colin on ‘Bridgerton?’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Why is J.K. Rowling telling Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson to ‘save their apologies’ and does she really think they’re sorry?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Why is J.K. Rowling telling Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson to ‘save their apologies’ and does she really think they’re sorry?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 11, 2024
Read Article How old is Penelope in ‘Bridgerton’ and how old is the actress who plays her?
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in season 3 of Netflix's 'Bridgerton'.
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
How old is Penelope in ‘Bridgerton’ and how old is the actress who plays her?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 11, 2024
Read Article What was O.J. Simpson’s cause of death?
O.J. Simpson cause of death
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
What was O.J. Simpson’s cause of death?
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Apr 11, 2024
Read Article What is Kelsey Grammer’s net worth in 2024?
Kelsey Grammer
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What is Kelsey Grammer’s net worth in 2024?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who plays Colin on ‘Bridgerton?’
A more casual Colin (Luke Newton) returns from his travels abroad in a still from Bridgerton season 3
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
Who plays Colin on ‘Bridgerton?’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 11, 2024
Read Article Why is J.K. Rowling telling Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson to ‘save their apologies’ and does she really think they’re sorry?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Why is J.K. Rowling telling Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson to ‘save their apologies’ and does she really think they’re sorry?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 11, 2024
Read Article How old is Penelope in ‘Bridgerton’ and how old is the actress who plays her?
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in season 3 of Netflix's 'Bridgerton'.
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
How old is Penelope in ‘Bridgerton’ and how old is the actress who plays her?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 11, 2024
Read Article What was O.J. Simpson’s cause of death?
O.J. Simpson cause of death
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
What was O.J. Simpson’s cause of death?
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Apr 11, 2024
Read Article What is Kelsey Grammer’s net worth in 2024?
Kelsey Grammer
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What is Kelsey Grammer’s net worth in 2024?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 11, 2024
Author
Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.