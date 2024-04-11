The O.J. Simpson Khloe Kardashian rumor, explained

The realm of entertainment media and the high-profile Hollywood bubble are undoubtedly in shock after the unexpected passing of O.J. Simpson. In the wake of the former football star’s passing, Simpson is now heavily making the headlines, and even increasing interest in a variety of rumors.

Unsurprisingly, one of the biggest rumors making its rounds on social media today pertains to the ever-present rumor regarding Khloe Kardashian and her relation to Simpson. The long-standing rumor centers around people heavily believing that Simpson is the father of Khloe — who is the daughter of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian. Considering Simpson’s long-time past with Robert — who served as one of Simpson’s defense lawyers during his infamous murder trial — many folks are convinced that Simpson had a brief affair with Jenner, especially with Jenner admitting in the past that she cheated on Robert.

Flash forward to now, and the once-familiar rumor is now becoming a heavily discussed topic in the media today after the news of Simpson’s death was made public.

So, was Simpson really Khloe’s father?

Despite the rampant rumors over the years, both O.J. and Khloe have individually denied the possibility of him being her father. In the past, Simpson acknowledged that Kris is “cute,” but insisted that attraction was never felt on either side, claiming that he only dated supermodels at the time. Simpson has even gone on record in other instances by insisting that “the rumor ain’t true.”

In her own words, Khloe has referred to people who feed into the rumors as “haters” and that she’s happy regardless of what others are saying about her. So with no party involved ever confirming if the rumor carries any truth, it’s safe to assume that the rumor was built on nothing but fabrication.

