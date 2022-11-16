The Oscars are tweeting about the best mustache in film, hopefully teasing new category for 2023

Well, this is something that many of us would be here for: an Academy Award for best mustache! When you think about how a mustache can help create a character it isn’t surprising – facial hair has range. The official Twitter account for The Academy posted a tweet with what they believe to be their best offerings for the category, though one crucial fan favorite has been snubbed…

Mustaches also have their place, some lip fuzz adds a hint of ruggedness, a thin line the hint of evil intentions, and a shaped solitary mustache with an otherwise clean-shaven face looks efficient and elegant — the options are endless.

Here are the movie mustaches that The Academy would choose to celebrate should the category ever become real, some of which are truly iconic and some of which are… questionable.

Movember: movie edition. Which film stache reigns supreme? pic.twitter.com/j6RTV9G7hI — The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 15, 2022

There are some classic looks up there, and though many of the mentions come from films from this year such as The Gray Man, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Top Gun: Maverick, there are others dated a little earlier with Okja, Sucker Punch, and There will be Blood also included.

Though fans think this is an amazing idea and that it should absolutely become a real thing, they are mad that a certain individual, famous for almost nothing besides his mustache, has not even been included in the running.

How is even possible you did not include Sam Elliott? — Misty Dawn (@MistyDa02665508) November 15, 2022

I mean, they have a point. Have you seen the glorious thing?

That being said, Sam Elliot actually has been nominated for an actual Academy Award. He was up for Best Supporting Actor in 2019 for his performance in A Star is Born, but lost out to two-time winner Mahershala Ali for his performance in Green Book.

One tweet suggests that Sam Elliot’s mustache is in a category all on its own.

There's Sam Elliot, and there's "All Others." Wouldn't be fair. — patrick (@knowitall143) November 15, 2022

Some did opt to choose from the above options though, with Henry Cavill’s mustache feeling a lot of love.

Got to be Henry. The ‘stache that sent ripples through an entire cinematic universe! pic.twitter.com/EZjdvQwOeE — DLKeatis (@DLKeatis) November 15, 2022

It does help that it was attached to Cavill’s perfectly chiseled face.

Henry Cavill – August Walker { Mission Impossible: Fallout} 🤤 pic.twitter.com/PRAjDUF0kS — White Wolf ✵‿.•*´¯*✵ (@WhiteWolf_14) November 15, 2022

Many said they were partially hypnotized by Miles Teller’s facial hair in Top Gun: Maverick.

Wow, The Academy tweeting about Sucker Punch!!



Gotta give it to Miles Teller though. The whole time I was watching Top Gun: Maverick, I thought, "Give his mustache the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor." 🏆 — Sarah #ReleaseTheAyerCut 11/17 (@sarebstare) November 15, 2022

Of course, other suggestions were thrown into the mix.

This character’s mustache is a huge part of his identity, after all.

Kenneth Branagh's Poirot.



Out of these… Henry Cavill's moustache became super famous because of the Justice League reshoots. pic.twitter.com/zpHhbmvsMD — 𝕊𝕔𝕠𝕣𝕤𝕖𝕤𝕖 𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣 𝕪𝕠𝕦𝕣 𝕓𝕖𝕕 (@AtheismJesus) November 15, 2022

All these mustaches are very deserving of an award, and though there may not be one for them specifically we can be happy that there is an award for Best Makeup and Hair Styling which these wonderful specimens fall under.