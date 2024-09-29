‘That’s the Hollywood way’: The time Diddy turned Wendy Williams into a ‘stuttering worried momma’ by announcing he met her son

Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs finds himself engulfed in a maelstrom of disturbing allegations. Racketeering, sex trafficking, kidnapping, and sexual abuse are just the tip of the iceberg, with the most unsettling accusations involving minors.

As the putrid details ooze out, the public recoils in disgust, wondering how such repugnant acts could have festered unchecked for so long. The indictment paints a chilling picture of Diddy’s twisted proclivities. Multi-day bacchanals, grotesquely dubbed “freak offs,” allegedly saw the mogul coercing victims, some of them minors, into debasing sex acts. Diddy is even accused of grooming a man, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, into same-sex abuse.

His past appearances are also under renewed scrutiny. A resurfaced video of a 38-year-old Diddy palling around with 15-year-old Justin Bieber now feels deeply unsettling. Concerns are clearly mounting over Diddy’s interactions with minors, and it seems talk show host Wendy Williams may have shared these apprehensions.

A resurfaced clip from an old Wendy Williams Show interview is now catching the public’s attention. In the interview, Williams, a mother of a then 16-year-old, starts to question Diddy’s influence on “young people.” Before she can finish, Diddy interrupts, mentioning that he met her son backstage and calls him a “great young man.” Williams, visibly unsettled, stumbles over her words, her hands shaking as she points at Diddy, trying to redirect the conversation.

The way Wendy reacted when Diddy said he met her son backstage 🤔 pic.twitter.com/K7TMSTvYVg — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 28, 2024

Despite their reconciliation in 2017, Williams had a long, acid-tongued history of lancing the rapper with shade at every opportunity. In 1998, when Williams found herself booted from the Hot 97 radio station, she pointed the finger squarely at Diddy, accusing him of orchestrating her downfall. This would mark the beginning of a decades-long feud.

In her 2004 tell-all tome, The Wendy Williams Experience, Williams declared that Diddy “single-handedly tried to ruin” her career and that “the hell he put [her] through” was seared into her psyche. Even when Diddy and his then-paramour Cassie hit a rough patch in 2015, Williams was quick to read between the lines, suggesting a toxic power imbalance at play.

They all knew but no one did anything about it. That's the Hollywood way. — Uncensored USA 🇺🇸 (@CarlosSimancas) September 28, 2024

In light of the allegations now swirling around Diddy, Williams’ long-standing animosity and familiarity with Diddy takes on an even more unsettling dimension. Whispers of Diddy’s predatory behavior have been an open secret in celebrity circles for years, with A-listers like Usher, 50 Cent, Ashton Kutcher (once Diddy’s proud BFF), and Kendra Wilkinson painting a lurid picture of his infamous soirées. Usher, who attended these parties as a wide-eyed 14-year-old, confessed he “didn’t necessarily understand” the depraved spectacles unfolding before him.

Against such a sketchy, many minds didn’t waste a second to interpret the clip negatively — that Williams’ uncharacteristic loss of composure could be attributed to genuine worry for her child’s well-being. At the same time, while the interview paints a damning picture, we should not jump to conclusions.

Turned into a stuttering worried momma. But then turned around and still propped him up. 😳😳😳 — Always Wondering (@Nanwonderswhy) September 28, 2024

There is, as of yet, no smoking gun tying Williams’ son to any impropriety on Diddy’s part. What is clear, however, is that Diddy’s dirty laundry is being aired like never before. From cringe-inducing clips of Diddy’s antics with Ellen DeGeneres to his creepy confessions on Conan O’Brien’s couch in 2002, the breadcrumbs of Diddy’s misdeeds have been scattered in plain sight for years. Yet, time and again, the industry chose to look the other way.

