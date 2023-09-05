The ‘Wheel of Time’ cast, ranked by net worth

The Wheel of Time has spun its way back onto our screens as the second season has now landed on Amazon Prime Video. The series, based on the popular fantasy books by Robert Jordan, took a long time to get here, but finally, the first season premiered in 2021 and was renewed for a second season before it even hit our screens. Now that the second season is here, let’s take a look at the actors and their net worth.

The international cast is led by the extraordinary talent of Rosamund Pike, a heavy hitter in Hollywood, especially after her role in the psychological thriller Gone Girl which showed off just how versatile the actress truly was. Apart from Rosamund’s character of Moiraine, the story then follows the five younger protagonists, played by many up-and-coming actors from across the globe, for many of whom The Wheel of Time will serve as their big break.

The second season landed on September 1, following the same release format as the first season, releasing three episodes at once and with the remainder released once a week after that. We can also be sure not to worry about watching and getting invested in the characters only to have the show canceled, as Netflix is doing so often these days, as it has already been renewed for a third season.

The show is a big hitter for Amazon, and we can imagine that the actors are being paid a decent amount, but it is still extremely difficult to know what an actor’s net worth is. The below amounts are all estimations gathered from various sites that calculate such things, though with some sites saying $1 million for one actor and another saying $20 million, it can be a little hard to know which is accurate, so do take these with a grain of salt. That being said, let’s look at the cast of The Wheel of Time ranked by net worth.

Rosamund Pike – $6 million

Image via Prime Video

One of the most famous faces on the show, Pike has the highest net worth of those starring in The Wheel of Time. She started acting in Britain, where she was born and raised, and got her first breakout role as a Bond Girl in 2002’s Die Another Day. She went on to star in a number of huge films including 2005’s Pride and Prejudice and 2007’s Fracture. She rose to prominence once again in the thriller Gone Girl, which saw her receive a number of nominations for her performance.

In The Wheel of Time, she plays Aes Sedai sorceress, Moiraine Damodred, one of the main, if not the main, character of the series. The first season ended with her character cut off from her powers, and she will now have to rely on her other strengths in the battles ahead. Pike also has the added job of narrating The Wheel of Time audiobooks for Amazon as well as her role in the show.

Daniel Henney – $5 million

Image via Prime Video

Henney has worked across the globe as an actor and model for some time now, working in France, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, and South Korea, where he gained popularity despite not speaking Korean when he first started there. He has been in a number of big Hollywood films such as voicing Tadashi in Big Hero 6 and playing a mutant in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

He plays Lan Mandragoran in The Wheel of Time, born into the royal family of Malkier, House Mandragoran — he is considered the last king of the realm after it fell when he was just an infant. Now he is a bonded Warder to Moiraine to be her protector, friend, and confidant.

Álvaro Morte – $4 million

Image via Prime Video

Morte is a Spanish actor and producer who first made a name for himself in Spain when he started taking on minor roles in daytime television shows. He worked his way up through the shows, gaining more notable roles until he landed a role playing Sergio “el Profesor” Marquina in the 2017 show La Casa de Papel which would grow to great acclaim when it was picked up by Netflix and named Money Heist.

The Wheel of Time appears to be his first role outside of Spain, and here he plays Logain Ablar, a fellow One Power user like Moiraine, though being a man, this makes him exceptionally dangerous as the power often leads them to go mad.

Josha Stradowski – $2 to $3 million

Image via Prime Video

Stradowski hails from the Netherlands where he studied at the AHK Theatre School in Amsterdam with a Bachelor’s in acting, graduating in 2018, though his acting career started much earlier. He has appeared in works in his home country and beyond with his breakout role as Rand al’Thor in The Wheel of Time. His net worth is estimated to be between $1 and $3 million.

The last season ended with the reveal that Rand was indeed the Dragon Reborn and it will be up to him, as well as his friends, to bring about an end to The Dark One.

Madeleine Madden – $1 to $4 million

Photo via Prime Video

Madden is a hard one to pin down when it comes to her net worth, with many sites also unable to decide if she is worth close to $1 or $4 million. She is an Indigenous Australian actress, and at age 13 years old, was the first teenager in Australia to deliver an address to the nation that was on the future of Indigenous Australians. She starred in a number of dramas based on the lives of Indigenous teens such as the critically acclaimed Redfern Now.

She is best known globally for her role in The Wheel of Time playing Egwene al’Vere, a smart individual with a lot of power at her disposal, though she has yet to learn how to wield it.

Kate Fleetwood – $1.5 million

Image via Amazon Prime

Fleetwood is an actress who you will recognize, though may not always know where from, that is because she has appeared across numerous high-profile shows and films, though often as a side character. Potterheads out there will recognize her as Mary Cattermole in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, whereas musical theatre lovers will have seen her appear in the film adaption of Les Misérables. She is a highly revered stage actress as well, having received a Tony and Olivier Award nomination for her work.

She plays Liandrin Guirale, a Aes Sedai like Moiraine, but unlike Moiraine, her moral compass is just a little more twisted.

Zoë Robins – $1.5 million approx.

Photo via Prime Video

Robins is another actress who is hard to get a clear number on, with many generalizing between $1 and $5 million, whilst others give a more conservative response of $900,000 to $1.5 million. Robins has been an active actor and model since 2005 when she starred in the New Zealand TV series The New Tomorrow. She would work on a number of projects in her home country before starring in The Shannara Chronicles in 2016.

She is also best known for her role in The Wheel of Time, playing Nynaeve al’Meara, the Wisdom of her village, and well-versed in all things healing. Though we have seen a whisper of her power so far, she has a lot more to unleash in the series.

Dónal Finn – $1.1 million

Image via Prime Video

Finn may be the show’s newest addition as he takes over the role of Mat Cauthon from Barney Harris, but he is certainly no stranger to fantasy. The actor has starred in Netflix’s The Witcher, Cursed, as well as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Secrets of Dumbledore. There isn’t much else known about the Irish actor, and the above number is only an estimate based on speculation.

Marcus Rutherford – $500,000

Photo via Prime Video

Rutherford broke into the industry a little later than his fellow co-stars with his first IMDB listing from 2017 when he starred in the short film County Lines. The film was well received, and with so much to explore, a feature film was released two years later with Rutherford back in his role. His breakout performance has come from his role in The Wheel of Time, playing Perrin Aybara, another of the young protagonists.

Hammad Animashaun – $100,000

Image via Prime Video

Some figures lay Animashaun’s net worth at $100,000 whereas others claim it is closer to $1 million, though this latter figure may include his assets. Animashaun plays Loial, an Ogier, a non-human race who loves knowledge and peace.

Animashaun’s credits on IMDB go back to 2017 when he appeared in a National Theatre Live production of Amadeus. Since then, he has appeared in shows such as Black Mirror, How to Build A Girl (which also starred Finn), and appeared opposite Gwendoline Christie on stage as Bottom in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

You can see more of these actors in the second season of The Wheel of Time which released the first three episodes on Amazon Prime on Sept. 1. Episode four will be available from Sept. 8, with the remaining following at the rate of one a week.