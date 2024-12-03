‘There is definitely a new surgeon in town’: Donatella Versace takes a sip from Lindsay Lohan’s fountain of youth, and all I can say is wow

The A-list elite has always had to adapt to many bizarre Hollywood trends that often made them look nothing like themselves. The rich and famous still have a long way to go before accepting natural beauty and there’s a new trend in Hollywood that makes celebrities look twenty years younger as if by magic, and Donatella Versace is the latest person to try it out.

While plastic surgery is still a taboo subject in Hollywood, almost everyone does it. Whether we’re talking about the perfect pearly whites every major star has, a slimmed down nose, or an accentuated jawline, many celebrities have gone under the knife to improve their features, all while swearing by the most simple skincare routine and treatments you could try at home without the expected result.

However, recently a new trend appeared where celebrities get a glow-up that’s basically a time turner. Lindsay Lohan, everyone’s favorite party girl in the late 2000s, is now shocking everyone with her glowing skin and symmetrical features. Christina Aguilera, Kate Beckinsale, Jennifer Aniston, Shania Twain all look like they went back in time and came out looking fantastic.

Donatella Versace’s new look has fans shook

Let’s get this out of the way — Donatella Versace is a powerhouse. The 69-year-old fashion designer has created a legacy that no one can undo as the sister of Versace founder Gianni Versace. She became the brand’s creative director in 1997 after Gianni’s death and serves as the CCO now. All while networking with la crème de la crème and enjoying what the rich and famous have to offer.

The luxury fashion star has always been classy and trendy, and she just stepped out for Sir Elton John’s charity gala ahead of the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical. The iconic singer composed the score for the musical, which stars Vanessa Williams as Miranda Priestly, the “devil” editor-in-chief of a fashion magazine.

For the event, which took place on Dec. 1 at the Dominion Theater in London, U.K., she obviously wore a Versace outfit, a glowing see-through bronze dress with a tight black strapless bodysuit underneath and black tights. She accessorized with a pair of chocolate brown leather knee-high platform boots.

Donatella has always been in incredible shape but, as it’s natural, she has also aged. However, her latest outing for the premiere had fans in shock over her youthful appearance.

“Facelift and body is bodying. This is the most healthiest I’ve seen her in years!” wrote a fan online. Another agreed, “This is the best she has looked in decades.”

Donatella Versace got a new look 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9CwEcvah9O — Jelly Santos (@MrsJellySantos) December 2, 2024

People also weighed in a lot on the certainty that she’s had plastic surgery. The Italian fashion designer hasn’t confirmed anything, so it’s mere speculation, but this looks too good to be simply olive oil and skincare.

“Whoever did her new face, wow! Just wow!” Another added, “There is definitely a new surgeon in town. She looks amazing.” A different Instagram user pointed out, “Whoever tightened that face up needs an award.” A different fan added, “I like how they making everyone look like themselves but REFRESHED!”

donatella and gianni versace at the met gala, 1992 💜 pic.twitter.com/i6g6iPhzwp — 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐚 (@pradapearll) May 3, 2024

Although I don’t expect to get the secrets Hollywood is gatekeeping about their new youth fountain, Donatella Versace’s new look is a real masterpiece.

