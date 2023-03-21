There is reportedly no discussion of putting Amanda Bynes back under conservatorship after psych hold

The talented but troubled former child star Amanda Bynes was back in the news yesterday after reports surfaced of her walking the streets of LA naked and calling the police to tell them she was having a psychotic break. Now we’re learning that there are no plans to put the actress back under her conservatorship.

While the episode was indeed troubling, the star’s parents say they’re not ready to take such a drastic step, per TMZ. According to her parents, Bynes had been doing great lately, living on her own and even taking classes. The fact that she was able to realize she was having an episode was also encouraging, the parents said. They consider the breakdown an “anomaly,” and even though she’s currently on a psychiatric hold, they are optimistic. Bynes was originally placed under a conservatorship in 2013 after a number of erratic stunts, including setting a driveway on fire. She was 27 at the time.

In 2014, Bynes revealed she suffered from mental health issues, including bipolar disorder. She said she was getting help from therapy and medication, and trying to turn things around. It’s been 10 years and her conservatorship has ended. Her attorney, David Esquibias, said the conservatorship “seemed like the right thing to do at the time,” per NPR. He said Bynes “recognized that it was operating in her best interests and she allowed it. And it worked.” The attorney said Bynes was looking to continue her education at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

“She has been studying merchandising, and she has expressed an interest in creating a fragrance line,” he said. We’ll keep you posted on this one.