‘There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash’: What’s really going on with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre?

Yesterday, Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew victim Virginia Giuffre made a shocking post on Instagram explaining that she’d been in a serious road accident, that she was in hospital, that her kidneys had failed, and that doctors had given her just four days to live.

The initial response was, understandably, sympathy and sadness. But very quickly, questions began to be raised about apparent inconsistencies in her story and the image. As of writing, one of the top responses is from a self-described ICU nurse who argues that if her story were true, she’d be on dialysis rather than dying.

Another points out that it doesn’t make sense for Giuffre to be in a hospital bed posting an update on her impending death while still dressed in her personal clothes and wearing all her jewelry, though others theorize this could have been taken soon after her admission to the ER.

Now there’s another bizarre twist, as The Daily Mirror reports that the Western Australia Police Force has corroborated Giuffre’s story of a collision between a bus and car, though it doesn’t sound remotely as serious as her Instagram post claims. Giuffre says the bus was driving “110km” an hour when it hit her car, though the cops say:

“The Western Australia Police Force received a report of a minor crash which occurred between a bus and a car in Neergabby on 24 March just after 3pm. The collision was reported by the bus driver the following day. The car sustained approximately $2000 (£967) worth of damage. There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.”

For the moment I guess we’re just going to have to take Giuffre at her word. After all, if she publicly claims she’s days away from dying, with her lawyer confirming she’s in “a very bad situation” then who are we to doubt her?

However, many on social media haven’t been quite as kind and have concluded that, for some strange reason, she’s either greatly exaggerating or outright lying about her condition. Some have pointed out she’s recently become estranged from her husband and children, theorizing this may be part of a mental health episode:

This Virginia Giuffre story is bananas.

– She does not appear to be receiving dialysis, a must for kidney failure

– There are no corroborating reports of a bus crash causing injury to anyone

– Lady Hervey is accusing her of lying because the FBI is about to arrest Virginia.… pic.twitter.com/9zmiqnpbIH — Sarah Delore (@sarah_delore) April 1, 2025

Others think this may be part of a truly bizarre April Fool’s joke on her part:

The Virginia Giuffre situation is v odd indeed. I hope this isn’t some sort of sick April fools! But the fact that the police and ambulance service only have reports of a minor collision with no major injuries reported just makes this v weird 🤔 — Jason Ingham🐀 (@inghamjj55) April 1, 2025

Right now we simply don’t know what’s going on though if, as she claims, doctors are sure she’ll be dead in four days, we’ll find out the truth fairly soon. On one hand, we don’t want to doubt Giuffre as why would you make something like this up? But the inconsistencies in her story seem to be mounting, so fingers crossed we learn the truth very soon. Either way, here’s hoping she’s not at death’s door.

