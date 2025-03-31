‘Four days to live’: Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre shares devastating update after horrifying bus crash

Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was underage, has shared a shocking update with her followers as she reveals she has mere days to live after being involved in a car accident.

In a post to Instagram, which we won’t show here due to its graphic nature, the 41-year-old can be seen lying in a hospital bed with her face covered in bruises — if you want to view the post for yourself you can see it here. In the caption she explains that a school bus driver had collided with her car at 110km, she wrote: “no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.”

Virginia Giuffre claims she’s ready to go

Giuffre went on to inform her followers that she had gone into kidney renal failure, presumably as a result of the crash. While she says she is being transferred to a specialist hospital in urology, the outlook is not looking great for her. Towards the end of her post she states that she is “ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time.” Giuffre has three children.

Her father, Sky Roberts, commented on the post, “I love you and praying for you to get the correct treatment to live a long and healthy life.” Others shared their concern for Giuffre while some were a little skeptical of her claim. One person wrote, “My father is a Dr and he said this is highly unusual a patient in a car accident given exactly 4 days to live, strange.”

What are Virginia Giuffre’s chances of survival?

While we don’t have any way of knowing the severity of Giuffre’s condition, kidney renal failure is a serious matter. According to Clevelandclinic.org, renal failure means one or both of the kidneys aren’t working, meaning the body isn’t filtering waste as it should. If untreated this would lead to a build up of toxins in the body and ultimately death.

There is no cure for kidney failure, it can only be treated, either through medication, dialysis, or a kidney transplant. However, in most cases, patients are able to live a long and healthy life as long as they get the correct treatment. Again, we don’t know Giuffre’s specific situation, so this may not be entirely applicable to her, we can only hope that she is able to receive the proper care from her doctors.

Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew

Giuffre entered the public eye in 2010, when she first came forward with her experiences of sexual abuse and trafficking. She made allegations against Prince Andrew and Epstein. Andrew strongly denied the claims made against him, although he has also allegedly refused to speak with the FBI regarding the matter before — he’s also not left the U.K. in years for fear of being arrested.

In 2022, Andrew paid an unspecified amount to Giuffre in order to settle the claims.

