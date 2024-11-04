‘There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good’: ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star James Van Der Beek reveals cancer diagnosis as he takes ‘steps to resolve it’

James Van Der Beek has revealed the heartbreaking news of his cancer diagnosis, saying he has been dealing with the health update “privately” and is “taking steps to resolve it.”

Van Der Beek, best known for his role as Dawson Leery in the drama series Dawson’s Creek, revealed that he has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer in a recent interview, saying he has spent some time dealing with the news in private while receiving the “support of my incredible family.”

Developing in the colon or rectum, colorectal cancer is one of the most common types of cancer worldwide, and affects the large intestine and can spread to other areas of the body. Other notable names who have suffered from colorectal cancer include Sharon Osbourne, Audrey Hepburn and Chadwick Boseman, the last two of whom tragically passed away from the disease.

It’s not yet known when the 47-year-old was diagnosed with the disease, but the actor said “been taking steps to resolve it.” Elaborating on the news in an Instagram post, Van Der Beek said he had hoped to speak “at length” about the diagnosis in an interview, but was forced to hasten the announcement “when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news.” The actor revealed he is getting treatment, and said he will “tell you more when I’m ready.”

Despite the initial shock of the diagnosis, Van Der Beek said “there’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.” The actor told People that he has been prioritizing time with his family, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their children Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah. Van Der Beek has been actively working while receiving treatment for colorectal cancer, taking on a role in the crime drama series Walker and set to appear in the Tubi original film Sidelined: The QB and Me.

Van Der Beek will also feature in The Real Full Monty, an upcoming reality show in which male celebrities strip down to raise awareness for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer testing and research. Alongside Van Der Beek, the television special will feature NFL player Chris Jones, Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey, and Dancing with the Stars host Bruno Tonioli, with comedian and Black-ish star Anthony Anderson on board as an executive producer.

Earlier this year, Van Der Beek took a “magical” trip to Egypt with his family, and said he will remember it “for the rest of my life.” Sharing images from the holiday, the actor wrote that he “was caught off-guard at just how deeply I felt the spiritual resonance” of the country. In other social media posts, Van Der Beek seemed to have hinted at dealing with his cancer diagnosis throughout the year while gushing about his 14-year marriage to Kimberly.

“Nothing could have prepared us for this past year,” the actor wrote in August, “except perhaps the previous 12.” Van Der Beek led the cast of Dawson’s Creek alongside Joshua Jackson, Chad Michael Murray, Meredith Monroe and Katie Holmes. Speaking of the possibility of rebooting the series, Holmes revealed in 2022 that while the cast has “definitely talked about it over the years,” the show “captured that time period” and might not translate some eleven years after the last episode aired in 2003.

Earlier this year, Van Der Beek and Holmes’ Dawson’s Creek costar, Obi Ndefo, tragically passed away at the age of 51, five years after the actor — who played a recurring role as chef Bodie Wells on the show — lost both of his legs in a hit and run car accident in Los Angeles. Here’s hoping tragedy doesn’t strike Dawson’s Creek twice, and that Van Der Beek remains optimistic as he continues navigating his care.

