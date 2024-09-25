‘They were getting in a lot of trouble themselves’: Prince Harry and Prince William circle Diddy scandal thanks to resurfaced video

In the wake of Sean “Diddy” Combs being indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges this September, many of the rapper’s past interactions with other celebrities are coming under fresh scrutiny. Just take a look at the shocking rumors surrounding his relationship with ex Jennifer Lopez or Ashton Kutcher’s “weird” memories of being Diddy’s former best bud.

Recommended Videos

Even royalty isn’t immune to the Diddy drama either, it seems, as both Prince William and Prince Harry have been dragged into the discussion — though through no fault of their own, it should be stressed. A resurfaced clip of Diddy admitting that he once tried to get the princes to attend his infamous parties — which it now turns out were a front for his sex trafficking ring — is going viral, and it’s leaving Royalists glad the pair never accepted the invitation.

Diddy admitted he tried to get Prince William and Prince Harry to attend his sex trafficking parties

Photo by © Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show in 2011, in the run-up to William’s marriage to Kate Middleton, Diddy admitted that he tried to get the brothers to make an appearance at one of his drug-fueled, sex-filled parties, dubbed “freak-offs,” which could apparently run for days at a time. Combs confirmed to Norton that he had attempted to head-hunt the pair during their younger, slightly more debauched days.

“Trust me, they off the [party] list,” Diddy said. “But you know before, when they were young bucks growing up when they were getting into a lot of trouble themselves, I was like, ‘why don’t you come hang out with me?'”

Diddy joked about inviting Prince William and Harry to his debauched white parties in resurfaced 2011 interview.👀 pic.twitter.com/d2FgYvtauW — Elijah 🇺🇬 (@RealDigitalVybz) September 25, 2024

This isn’t the first time that one of the princes has found themselves drawn into the destructive orbit of Diddy’s criminal enterprise. Earlier this spring, British tabloids attempted to implicate Harry in the case in some way, based solely on the fact that the young prince had once been photographed with Diddy at a party in 2007. In many ways, then, this resurfaced video only helps exonerate both Harry and William of any libelous claims that they were connected to Diddy, as the man himself makes clear that he never successfully got the princes to attend one of his “freak-offs.”

The only known encounter between the princes and the musician occurred behind the scenes of July 2007’s “Concert for Diana” event, which the boys jointly threw to honor their mother at Wembley Stadium. Photos depict the princes smiling and palling around with both Combs and Kanye West. This is likely where Diddy extended an invite to one of his parties, but clearly he wasn’t successful in convincing them.

It’s becoming apparent that Diddy had a habit of targeting A-listers and trying to get them involved in his activities. On top of William and Harry, an old video of Combs inviting a 15-year-old (and clearly uncomfortable) Justin Bieber to one of his parties has similarly done the rounds. Meanwhile, Usher has become embroiled in the situation thanks to his close relationship with Diddy going back to his teens. Both princes have done some wild things in their time, but thankfully hanging out with Diddy isn’t one of them.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy