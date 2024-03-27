Why has Prince Harry been dragged into the Diddy sex trafficking case?

Prince Harry is all over the British front pages for his Diddy connection, but what exactly is it?

Diddy is in hot water. Two of the rapper’s homes have just been raided by Homeland Security, who are investigating multiple sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations against him. There’s also a narcotics link, with the star’s “drug mule” arrested.

The star’s current location is unknown, though his private jet flew to Antigua on Monday morning. Suspicions were raised that he’d fled the country, though the star himself was spotted in Miami on Monday afternoon, so it appears he’s at least in the country.

But there’s a very odd wrinkle in this case. In the United Kingdom, Rupert Murdoch’s The Sun newspaper has run with the front page headline “Harry named in P. Diddy sex traffic case” while The Telegraph‘s website reports a similar headline with an image of Harry partying with Diddy.

So, what’s Harry’s link with Diddy and is he connected to the sex trafficking allegations?

The Harry-Diddy connection

THE SUN: Harry named in P.Diddy sex traffic case #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GlVKQ2y6Oa — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 26, 2024

Before we get into this, we cannot emphasize enough how much the British media despises Harry and Meghan. Even before the couple stepped back from Royal duties Harry was targeted for his relationship with Meghan, who has been the subject of racially-tinged hit pieces across the tabloid press.

That hatred of Harry has only increased since he launched legal action against various newspapers on the basis they’d hacked his cellphone, illegally obtained private information, and libeled him. Harry has billed this as a fight for a more “responsible media” and has had some preliminary successes.

All of which means if there’s even the remotest possibility of dragging his name through the mud, the British press will seize on it like the rabid dogs they are. Bearing that in mind, here’s the full extent of the shocking links between Diddy and Harry (suspenseful drumroll)…

…They met once at an event in 2007.

No, we’re not missing anything, that’s literally it. Both Prince William and Harry attended the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium on 1 July 2007, at which Diddy was one of a huge number of stars performing their hits (Diddy performed “I’ll Be Missing You”).

Photographers were in attendance and William, Harry, and Diddy were pictured together, though William has been carefully cropped out of the images published today. Now, Harry is named once in the lawsuit against Diddy, but only as an example of the type of high-profile figures that the rapper socialized with.

So this is a humungous nothingburger. The only thing it proves is that Harry is entirely right to hate the British tabloid media with every molecule of his being. If this is how he’s treated by the press at home, no wonder he and Meghan upped sticks to California!