‘This cannot be happening’: Queen Camilla only made it through challenging 2024 and Charles’ cancer diagnosis thanks to one person

Not even the British royal family got out of 2024 unscathed. Queen Camilla’s year was filled with family members’ cancer treatments, the loss of her beloved pet, and her own health issue.

Through it all her sister Annabel Elliot, was by her side. The sister’s close bond began in childhood. They spent their formative years in Sussex, England with their parents Major Bruce Shand and The Honourable Rosalind Cubitt and brother Mark Shand. Camilla is the oldest child with 18 months more experience on earth than Elliot.

In their younger years, the women were inseparable attending the same schools and equestrian events. They reached major life milestones around the same time including getting married and having children. When Camilla divorced her first husband Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles, Elliot and she went on a trip to Venice, Italy to heal her broken heart.

Camilla lived with Elliot and her husband Simon Elliot during the period of time when King Charles and her were staying out of the limelight before their 2005 marriage. At Elliot’s 50th birthday party, the couple made their first public appearance together in 1999. The sister leaned on each other when grieving their parents’ and brother’s deaths. King Charles even hired Elliot as the chief designer of his estates when he was Prince of Wales. She updated many of his properties such as luxury rental cottages in Cornwall. Prince William has gone in another direction but this is not a reflection of Elliot’s work.

The BBC1 documentary, Charles III: The Coronation Year showcases the sister’s close connection. Elliot was appointed a “Queen’s Companion” which is a modern take on a “lady-in-waiting.” In the program, she is seen supporting her sister even while mourning the death of her husband.



Elliot gets emotional when seeing her older sister in her element during the 2023 coronation. “When I thought back to being two years old and watching the Queen’s Coronation on a tiny black and white television and there goes this golden coach with my sister in it,” she gushed. “I can’t explain the feeling, because it’s so surreal. This cannot be happening. It was quite a moment.”

Less than a year after the big day, King Charles shared publicly that he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer. The February 5, 2024 announcement also explained he would be stepping back from public facing duties while receiving treatment. Camilla stepped up to the plate during this period adding more public appearances to her workload. On March 22, 2024 Camilla’s step-daughter-in-law Kate Middleton announced she was also diagnosed with cancer. Before her explanation, the internet was working overtime with wild conspiracy theories.

In November, Buckingham Palace announced that Camilla was fighting off a chest infection. She missed some public engagements because of it and had a hard time recovering. In December during the Qatar state visit, she revealed the infection had been a type of pneumonia, which is why she opted out of the outdoor reception and carriage ride.

Also in November, Camilla’s beloved rescue dog Beth’s health took a turn for the worse. The Jack Russell Terrier had an untreatable tumor and had to be put to sleep. Camilla’s team celebrated the pup on Instagram.



“A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire,” read the caption of a carousel of photos of the pooch. Through this all, the Sun reports Elliot has been Camilla’s “rock.” Thank goodness for sisters to get each other through life’s ups and downs.

