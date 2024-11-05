‘This is a favorite favorite thing’: Meghan Markle’s thoughtful gift to her famous neighbor really made a splash

Meghan Markle seems like the type of person who knows how to buy for someone — a thoughtful gift-giver tuned into any hints you hand her and always comes through. Now, TV host and producer Oprah Winfrey has confirmed it.

Oprah revealed her annual “Favorite Things” gift guide on Nov. 1, 2024, and included a gift from her friend and fellow Montecito, California resident. “This is a favorite Favorite Thing — with the scent of a forest, sent to me by my neighbor Meghan,” she said of a Tatcha Hinoki body care set.

“If you were to come to my house, you’d see this body wash, body oil, and body milk right by the tub,” Oprah continued. The set includes the three products above, which all smell of the line’s “Forest Awakening Essential Oil blend.”

The set costs $34 on Amazon at the time of writing, so it’s quite a steal despite being on a billionaire’s list — it’s no surprise it has quickly gone out of stock.

And it’s not the first time Oprah has shone a light on Meghan’s gift-giving intuition. Oprah posted an Instagram photo of Clevr Blends samples Meghan had sent her. The ex-Suits actor invested in the vegan latte company, so it was a good business move as well as a kind present.

The instant latte powder also appeared on her 2021 Favorite Things list. “My neighbor Meghan (yes, that one) introduced me to this woman-led wellness brand. Not a day goes by without me sipping on the golden latte from this kit, which also comes with chai latte mix and a little frother. You can add the mixes to smoothies for a flavor boost, too,” Oprah wrote.

The pair have grown well acquainted over the years, with Oprah attending Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 and making a surprise appearance at one of Meghan’s book signings in September.

“Meghan and Harry do not need my help figuring out what’s best for them. I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family,” Oprah told People in 2020. The couple then sat down for an interview with the TV mogul in 2021, Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.

Harry has continued a business partnership with her, collaborating with Oprah on the Apple TV series The Me You Can’t See. As for Meghan, she and Oprah have continued their relationship through mutual friends as well as joining forces for charity work, including an initiative announced to support young girls on Oct. 11.

Oprah’s priorities have shifted to the U.S. presidential election, appearing at democratic candidate Kamala Harris’ final rally on Nov. 4.

Addressing the crowd, she said, “What you can do for every pregnant young woman who has died because she was not eligible to receive the emergency medical care she desperately needed because of an abortion ban, what you can do for everyone and everything you cherish, is vote.”

It was a spirited affair, as she talked to guests invited on stage and delivered a minutes-long speech with all the grace and stage presence you’d expect from one of TV’s greatest icons. We hope she got well rested after, perhaps with the help of some forest-scented essential oils.

