‘I couldn’t help but think this isn’t the real Oprah’: Donald Trump has been lying about Oprah Winfrey for 11 years and isn’t stopping now

After viciously attacking Taylor Swift, claiming she would “pay a price at the marketplace” for her political views, and enduring his boyfriend Elon Musk’s disturbing threat to impregnate her, all while his loyal viper, JD Vance, dismissed her influence by ironically yapping “nobody’s going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity,” Donald Trump has now set his sights on another powerful entertainment figure for the unforgivable crime of endorsing Kamala Harris.

In a post on his Truth Social, Trump claimed, “A long time ago, Oprah Winfrey asked me to do her last Network Television Show. The final week of her show was a big deal, and it was my honor, with my family, to do it.” He then proceeded to question Winfrey’s authenticity and accuse her of supporting the influx of “millions of people, from prisons and mental institutions, and terrorists, drug dealers, and human traffickers” into the country.

Well, well, well, Trump. After regaling us with tall tales of Haitian immigrants hosting pet-meat feasts and boasting that his crowd sizes eclipse the celestial majesty of a supernova, it seems he’s conjured up another whopper. Trump graced The Oprah Winfrey Show three-and-a-half months before the show’s grand denouement. Winfrey bid a fond farewell to her millions of adoring acolytes on May 25, 2011, while the episode featuring the Trump clan aired on February 7, 2011. The actual final week was a dazzling star-studded extravaganza featuring the likes of Michael Jordan, Will Smith, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks, and Beyoncé. Conspicuously absent from this illustrious lineup? You guessed it, Donald J. Trump.

Is Trump once again donning the guise of a sorcerer, attempting to conjure himself into Winfrey’s final bow? Just as he recently tried to pull phantom fans out of his hat, he now seems to be yanking himself out of thin air and inserting himself into the annals of television history. But alas, nobody witnessed Trump emerging from the hat back then, no puff of smoke or flourish of silk scarves to mark his presence. The very last episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show was a solo act, featuring Oprah alone.

Trump’s penchant for self-aggrandizement knows no bounds. As per CNN, on at least four occasions he has claimed to have basked in the glow of Winfrey’s show in its final week. CNN also noted that Trump had been peddling this lie since 2013! Well, it’s hardly surprising, given that in just four years he amassed a staggering 30,000 lies. And while Trump’s insistence on this imaginary Winfrey connection might be a transparent attempt to burnish his own popularity amid dwindling crowds, it’s perplexing that he’s simultaneously been rambling about his hatred for sharks since the same year, 2013 (watch out Taylor Swift, you have competition on Trump’s list of irrational aversions).

On September 19, Winfrey hosted a live interview with Harris, featuring prominent celebrity guests like Meryl Streep, Chris Rock, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Speaking to 400 in-person attendees, Winfrey expressed optimism, stating, “There’s a real feeling of optimism and hope making a comeback … for this new day that is no longer on the horizon but is here.” This message of hope from a public figure like Winfrey stands in stark contrast to a certain pop queen’s dire warning of impending “mayhem” if Harris were to be elected.

With even Vladimir Putin ditching Trump, the former president finds himself howling at the moon of his own delusions. Trump’s allies have dwindled to the disgraced likes of Hercules, Hulk Hogan…and ancient Egyptian queens. If these pillars of virtue aren’t enough, well, Trump can always count on P. Diddy, whom he has praised as “a good friend of mine” and “a good guy.”

