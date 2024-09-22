Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 01: Janet Jackson performs during the sold-out World AIDS Day concert event presented by the global, non-profit HIV/AIDS service organization, AHF at the NRG Arena on December 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation) FLINT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 17: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump holds his first campaign event since a man carrying a rifle was arrested Sunday near where Trump was playing golf at his club in Florida, in the Dort Financial Center on September 17, 2024 in Flint, Michigan. Trump was playing an unscheduled game with real estate developer Steve Witkoff at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach when the man was spotted by security. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images/Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation
Category:
Politics
Celebrities
News

‘Educate yourself, please’: Janet Jackson is here to show why Donald Trump thrives on spreading disinformation

America needs a lot less mayhem, and a whole lot more "Together Again."
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Sep 22, 2024 08:24 am

Janet Jackson, the legendary pop icon, seems to have two left feet when it comes to understanding Vice President Kamala Harris‘ multicultural roots.

Recommended Videos

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Jackson was asked about her thoughts on the upcoming U.S. presidential election, with the reporter noting that America is “on the verge of voting in its first female Black president.” Jackson’s response? “Well, you know what they supposedly said? She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.” The singer went on to claim, “Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

Sorry, Janet, but you might want to fact-check your sources. Harris’ father, Donald J. Harris, was born in Jamaica and grew up there, while her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, hailed from India.

When the reporter pressed Jackson on whether she thought America was ready for a President Harris, the singer’s response was less than reassuring: “I don’t know, but either way, the outcome would be mayhem.” Mayhem? Really, Janet? With a staggering 100 million records sold worldwide, five Grammy Awards, and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, her influence stretches far beyond the confines of the music industry. It’s disheartening to see someone of Jackson’s stature, the same woman who once urged us to “Come Together,” now seems resorting to the kind of fear-mongering rhetoric that has become a hallmark of the far-right.

Her comments are reminiscent of Donald Trump’s rhetoric during a July interview at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ). He questioned whether Harris was Indian or Black and even suggested that someone should investigate if she had “turned Black” for political gain. Let’s get one thing straight: Harris is Black. She’s Indian. She’s both. It’s who she is, and anyone who suggests otherwise is peddling a racist narrative that has no place in the 21st century. The implication that Blackness is something to be investigated, like a crime or a scandal, is deeply offensive.

Fans were appalled by Jackson’s false statements and took to social media to express their disappointment.

After all, this is the same woman whose brother, Michael Jackson, faced relentless scrutiny over his changing skin color in the 1990s. You’d think that Janet, of all people who have been in the public eye for over four decades, should know better than most the power of words. But apparently, common sense is not genetic (though Trump, who supposedly possesses MIT genes, would argue otherwise).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.