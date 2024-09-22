‘Educate yourself, please’: Janet Jackson is here to show why Donald Trump thrives on spreading disinformation

Janet Jackson, the legendary pop icon, seems to have two left feet when it comes to understanding Vice President Kamala Harris‘ multicultural roots.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Jackson was asked about her thoughts on the upcoming U.S. presidential election, with the reporter noting that America is “on the verge of voting in its first female Black president.” Jackson’s response? “Well, you know what they supposedly said? She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.” The singer went on to claim, “Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

Sorry, Janet, but you might want to fact-check your sources. Harris’ father, Donald J. Harris, was born in Jamaica and grew up there, while her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, hailed from India.

When the reporter pressed Jackson on whether she thought America was ready for a President Harris, the singer’s response was less than reassuring: “I don’t know, but either way, the outcome would be mayhem.” Mayhem? Really, Janet? With a staggering 100 million records sold worldwide, five Grammy Awards, and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, her influence stretches far beyond the confines of the music industry. It’s disheartening to see someone of Jackson’s stature, the same woman who once urged us to “Come Together,” now seems resorting to the kind of fear-mongering rhetoric that has become a hallmark of the far-right.

The Janet Jackson thing really illustrates how damaging disinformation is. If you can look at Kamala Harris and with a straight face think she has a white parent… 😐 I don’t know what to say. Phenotype aside, what white and Indian person gets regular silk presses?? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/knJtvznNF5 — Drew Comments (@sjs856) September 21, 2024

Her comments are reminiscent of Donald Trump’s rhetoric during a July interview at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ). He questioned whether Harris was Indian or Black and even suggested that someone should investigate if she had “turned Black” for political gain. Let’s get one thing straight: Harris is Black. She’s Indian. She’s both. It’s who she is, and anyone who suggests otherwise is peddling a racist narrative that has no place in the 21st century. The implication that Blackness is something to be investigated, like a crime or a scandal, is deeply offensive.

Fans were appalled by Jackson’s false statements and took to social media to express their disappointment.

Janet Jackson is going to get dragged for questioning whether Kamala Harris is half-black. She said she heard her father is white. He’s is a black Jamaican. Does this woman not know how to use Google?



Kamala Harris is blacker than Michael Jackson’s children. If she didn’t know… pic.twitter.com/I0d8xHFAGi — Island Girl – 100% Pro-Choice, Vote Blue (@bluepolitics_) September 21, 2024

This whole Janet Jackson thing just goes to show you how out of touch some celebrities are. I’ve always loved her but repeating lies!? Smh. If you don’t know about a subject, then don’t speak on it… especially with your platform. Educate yourself, please! pic.twitter.com/WXocm71fD4 — AJ is Tomb Raiding in Agora Hills 🦴🕷️ (@AJLaJoya) September 21, 2024

After all, this is the same woman whose brother, Michael Jackson, faced relentless scrutiny over his changing skin color in the 1990s. You’d think that Janet, of all people who have been in the public eye for over four decades, should know better than most the power of words. But apparently, common sense is not genetic (though Trump, who supposedly possesses MIT genes, would argue otherwise).

