‘It requires standing up to life’s bullies’: Oprah Winfrey steals the DNC show with stunning Donald Trump and JD Vance drop-kicks

Since the Democratic National Convention is feeling more like the Oscars — with buzzy speeches and starry celebrity appearances — it makes sense that Hollywood icon Oprah Winfrey would take to the stage for her own scene-stealing moment.

Winfrey’s 10-minute speech at the convention saw her make an appeal to undecided voters and offer her full endorsement of Kamala Harris, marking the first time she has ever appeared at a political convention. The wide-ranging speech was rousing enough to make me wonder if she’d start giving out free cars (like her old daytime TV days), but Winfrey kept the focus mostly on the GOP and Donald Trump.

Oprah Winfrey’s full remarks endorsing Kamala Harris: “Let’s choose common sense over nonsense” pic.twitter.com/hXrIlB95Ym — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 22, 2024

“America is an ongoing project that requires commitment,” Winfrey said to thousands of delegates in Chicago, “and every once in a while it requires standing up to life’s bullies.” While she didn’t mention any high-profile Republican by name (it’s a safe bet that the “nonsense”-talking bully in question is Trump), Winfrey did address VP candidate JD Vance’s “childless cat lady” comments in an analogy about unity and shared values.

Oprah Winfrey: "When a house is on fire, we don't ask about the homeowner's race or religion. We don't wonder who their partner is or how they voted. No, we just try to do the best we can to save them. And if the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady — well, we try to… pic.twitter.com/w1WKz5dcPe — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 22, 2024

“When a house is on fire, we don’t ask whose house it is,” Winfrey said. “If the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady, well, we will try to get that cat out too.” It was one of many jabs leveled at the GOP presidential ticket by DNC speakers (one of which involved an anatomical gag), but Winfrey also invoked more respectable politicians, too. Quoting late congressman and activist John Lewis, Winfrey reminded us that “no matter what ship our ancestors arrived on, we are all in the same boat now.”

Oprah quotes the late John Lewis: "No matter what ship our ancestors arrived on, we are all in the same boat now." pic.twitter.com/4qNPa5Lmaq — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 22, 2024

“[Lewis] knew that the work is not done, the work will never be done, because freedom is not free.” Elsewhere, Winfrey also made mention of the New Orleans Four, a group of school students who were part of the first two desegregated classrooms in 1960. Those groundbreaking six-year-olds paved the way for Harris who, nine years later, “became part of the second integrated class” at her school in California, Winfrey recalled.

Oprah acknowledges the New Orleans Four at the DNC. So many people now know the story of four brave little girls who were trailblazers and helped desegregate schools. pic.twitter.com/RnHXzJdirk — Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) August 22, 2024

Later, Winfrey stressed the importance of reproductive rights — a major election issue — saying that a lack of autonomy over “how you choose to bring your children into this world” means there is “no American dream.” The speech was met with widespread praise from everyone except Megyn Kelly, even though no one asked her opinion in the first place.

Oprah Winfrey at the DNC: If you do not have control over this? If you cannot control when and how you choose to bring your children into this world and how they are raised and supported, there is no American dream. pic.twitter.com/DN4hniVxyO — MoveOn (@MoveOn) August 22, 2024

“Oprah thought she was better than she was,” Kelly wrote on X, prompting swift retorts from users who clarified that Winfrey “on her worst day ever is 100% better than you on your best day.” Winfrey is one of multiple celebrities to have weighed in on the DNC, with Sean Astin, Mark Hamill and Billy Baldwin each contributing to the convention mania in some capacity.

Let’s be clear: @oprah on her worst day ever is 100% better than you @megynkelly on your best day. https://t.co/gUjJkPPquT — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) August 22, 2024

Word is still out on whether any audience members received a free car, but perhaps Winfrey’s iconic quote is now repurposed to “you get an inspirational speech! You get an inspirational speech!”.



