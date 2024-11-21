‘This is so Mojo Dojo Casa House’: Jake and Logan Paul will never live down their Ken-coded entrance to Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul soundly defeated Mike Tyson in their Nov. 15 match, but that doesn’t mean the 27-year-old got off scot-free.

The fight itself went approximately as most people expected, despite the disappointment of not seeing a notoriously irritating man get knocked on his backside. Mike Tyson is pushing 60 — of course he lost to a fighter in his prime. He was still surprisingly quick — that duck and weave was a thing to behold — but by round three he was slowing down noticeably.

That resulted in a loss many were expecting but few wanted, allowing Paul ‘The Problem Child’ to claim a victory over Iron Mike, among the greatest fighters of a generation. The entire situation is very on-brand for this overwhelmingly disappointing November, as we — for the second time this month — watch as an under-qualified and overconfident hockey puck seizes a major victory from a far more respectable alternative.

One thing stood out to viewers more than Paul’s victory, more than the absolute robbery of Amanda Serrano, and more even than Tyson’s big return, and that was Paul’s big entrance. Entering the ring with his notorious brother at his side, Paul approached the fight seated in a tacky lime green Chevy that crawled its way down the runway. Surrounded by his entourage and sporting a pigeon in the backseat — an attempted gift for Tyson, which the boxer refused — Paul’s entrance was broadly seen as massively excessive, particularly when compared against Tyson’s.

Paul’s opponent entered the ring as he usually does — solo and fully focused, in a stark contrast to Paul’s flash and flamboyance. The dichotomy quickly sparked jokes among viewers, who are suddenly realizing that Paul is simply in his Ken era. The deeply “mojo dojo casa house” entrance quickly became the subject of ridicule, as people joked about the “negative aura points” Paul earned through that excruciatingly slow approach.

“I’m not sure why, but to me he feels a little like the JoJo Siwa of boxing,” one commenter wrote, in perhaps the harshest burn of the bunch. The second hand embarrassment goes hard in even brief clips of the entrance, and it seems viewers are in overall agreement about the overwhelming cringe factor.

Then there’s Logan Paul’s insistence in showing off his brother’s fragrance line, which he accomplishes by spraying a truly ungodly amount of cologne over his brother at several points. The first is in the car itself — which he manages despite appearing “absolutely zooted” to the majority of viewers — and he later doubles, triples, and quadruples up on it at the tail-end of the fight. That’s going to take five separate showers to wash off, my guy.

It seems most viewers are in agreement that a victory was claimed that night, but not by Jake Paul. It’s father time that remains undefeated, in the eyes of boxing fans, who unanimously agree that, in a fight between Paul and a Tyson in his prime, there would be no point in showing up. But with an age gap bigger than the actual age of one opponent — Paul is 27, 31 years younger than Tyson — that fight was over before it started.

