‘This is the most devastating post’: What was Kabir Singh’s cause of death?

Kabir “Kabeezy” Singh, a 39-year-old comedian and America’s Got Talent 2021 semifinalist was found dead in his Pleasanton, California residence on Dec. 4, 2024. His mother, who lived with him, discovered him unresponsive in his bed the morning.

Recommended Videos

Born in 1984 in Portland, Oregon, to Indian parents, Singh faced early challenges that shaped his comedic journey. At age nine, his family moved to Bombay, India, where he learned to make people laugh in three different languages while dealing with bullying for being American. Upon returning to the U.S. at 13, he found himself being teased for being Indian, experiences that would later fuel his comedy routines.

Singh’s rise in comedy was marked by numerous achievements and competition victories. In 2014, he made history at the SF International Comedy Competition by becoming the first comedian in its 39-year history to win first place in all five shows of the final round. This competition had previously featured legends like Robin Williams, Ellen DeGeneres, and Louis CK. He followed this success with a second-place finish at the 2016 World Series of Comedy and third place at the Big Sky Comedy Festival.

The comedian had been battling congenital heart disease throughout his life and had undergone two surgeries related to this condition. While authorities await toxicology report results, law enforcement officials believe his death was due to natural causes, likely connected to his pre-existing cardiac issues.

Singh would have celebrated his 40th birthday on December 30. His final performance took place on Nov. 2, 2023, at the Deaf Puppy Comedy Club in Manteca, California. The venue later honored him on Instagram, praising his consistent excellence and acknowledging his role in elevating the comedy scene in their area.

A Legacy of Groundbreaking Comedy

Singh’s television career spanned multiple networks and shows. His breakthrough came with an appearance on Comedy Central’s Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand-Up Revolution, followed by voice work on Family Guy and appearances on the Starz Network and BBC. During his memorable AGT run in 2021, he delivered rapid-fire sets about true crime documentaries and password struggles, earning unanimous approval from all four judges.

His impact on the comedy scene extended far beyond television appearances. Singh became one of the few comedians to headline sold-out shows at every major comedy club in California, including the Hollywood Laugh Factory, Melrose Improv, The Comedy Store, and Cobbs Comedy Club. His international appeal was evident in his successful 14-city tour in 2015, which included seven sold-out shows in the United Kingdom and four in India.

Throughout his career, Singh shared stages with comedy giants like Dave Chappelle, Jo Koy, and Russell Peters, and regularly toured with Anjelah Johnson and Aries Spears. America’s Got Talent honored him as “a gifted comedian” who shared “his unmistakable humor” on stage. His funeral services are scheduled for Dec. 14 in Hayward, California, where fellow comedians and fans will gather to celebrate his life and contributions to the comedy world.

Singh’s legacy lives on through his groundbreaking achievements in comedy competitions, his ability to connect with audiences across cultural boundaries, and his role in paving the way for South Asian representation in American comedy.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy