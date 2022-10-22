One of the greatest directors Disney has ever seen is calling it quits, as far as working with the entertainment juggernaut. Tim Burton has been making movies since 1971, when he directed a short called Houdini: The Untold Story. It was his 1979 short Stalk of the Celery Monster that got Disney’s attention, leading to the director working with them throughout the 80s in several departments.

Now, the veteran director, who has seen the ins and outs of the industry and done it all, is saying that he most likely will no longer work with Disney. It’s not entirely clear whether or not he’ll ever be back. But one thing is certain: Burton’s about the company and what it has put him through.

At the Lumière Festival, where he was awarded the Prix Lumière just recently, he had this to say: “My history is that I started out [at Disney]. I was hired and fired like several times throughout my career there. The thing about Dumbo, is that’s why I think my days with Disney are done. I realized that I was Dumbo, that I was working in this horrible big circus and I needed to escape. That movie is quite autobiographical at a certain level.”

So many headlines are on Tim Burton’s movements these days. He lives in London, but he has joked about leaving because of the political turmoil. Well, everyone knows he’s very welcome in America where fans have always adored his work. Such movies as Alice in Wonderland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sleepy Hollow, and of course Edward Scissorhands are only a few among the favorites he has made throughout the years.

While no one can say whether or not Disney will make a move to retain the director, his departure would undoubtedly be a huge loss for them and an even bigger gain for anyone who gets him.