Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are expecting their first child

Loki star Tom Hiddleston and his fiancé, Zawe Ashton will be expecting their first child, months after the couple announced their engagement.

The announcement was made by Ashton during a special screening of Mr. Malcolm’s List in New York City. While information on when the baby’s due was not made public, the actress revealed the baby bump during the red carpet premiere. Hiddleston wasn’t spotted at the premiere, possibly due to him shooting season 2 of Loki. But the actress wasn’t alone as she was accompanied by her co-stars Freida Pinto, Soupe Dirusu, and the film’s director Emma Holly Jones.

View the actress’ baby bump below.

Credit: Michael Loccisano via Getty Images

Ashton met Hiddleston in London’s West end in 2019 as the two co-starred in the revival of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal. According to People Magazine, dating rumors between the two began in August 2019 when the two were spotted at the US Open together. It wasn’t until Sep. 26 last year that the two attended their first public event as a couple. In March 2022, Hiddleston announced his engagement with Ashton.

Just like Hiddleston, Ashton is also in the MCU as it was rumored by Deadline that the British actress is to play a villain in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel.

Mr. Malcolm’s List is an upcoming period drama directed by Emma Holly Jones and is based on a novel of the same name. The film is about a young woman who helps her friend get revenge on a suitor after she was rejected for failing a requirement to become a bride.

Mr. Malcolm’s List is scheduled to be released on July 1, 2022.