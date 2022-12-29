Obama, Stallone, Ronaldo and others pay tribute to Pelé, soccer legend

The universally recognized greatest soccer player of all-time, Pelé, passed away today at age 82, following a battle with colon cancer.

Named the greatest footballer ever by FIFA (the sport’s governing body) and co-winner of their Player of the Century award (with Argentina’s Diego Maradona), Pelé set a world record for most goals scored, including exhibitions, with 1,363.

A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje.



Amor, amor e amor, para sempre.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today.



Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i — Pelé (@Pele) December 29, 2022

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the Brazilian redefined the word “legend” in his native country, dominating the soccer pitch and gaining worldwide fame. At 17-years old, Pelé helped lift Brazil to their first ever World Cup championship in 1958, as he scored six goals in the tournament, including two in the final. He helped make Brazil a consistent champion, earning the national team two more World Cup titles — in 1962 and 1970, respectively.

He played his club football with Santos from 1956-1974, and then later with the New York Cosmos from 1975-1977, during which he became a sensation in the United States.

He was also a humanitarian and was equally applauded for both his athleticism and his grace.

Numerous players, teams, celebrities, and presidents have posted tributes to the soccer star, as seen below, and we will add more incoming tributes throughout the day.

For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pelé’s rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible.



Today, Jill and I's thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him. pic.twitter.com/EkDDkqQgLo — President Biden (@POTUS) December 29, 2022

Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him. pic.twitter.com/urGRDePaPv — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2022

Pelé was not only a football legend but also a humanitarian and global icon. He used his platform to empower disenfranchised children and inspire generations around the world. We give thanks for his life and legacy. pic.twitter.com/X9UpOMH2eI — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 29, 2022

PELE THE GREAT! Rest in peace! This was a good man. https://t.co/txGb9X1cMQ — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) December 29, 2022

Everything you see any player doing, Pelé did it first. RIP ⚽️🤴🏿 pic.twitter.com/SeW0z1hQTm — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) December 29, 2022

We lost another Icon today. The worlds greatest footballer Pele! When I met him he thought I was George Michael but it was ok I knew exactly who he was! R.I.P #Pele #football pic.twitter.com/TRFGbGvk0j — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) December 29, 2022

The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.

RIP KING 💔👑… pic.twitter.com/F55PrcM2Ud — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 29, 2022

Forever the King of football, the Legend! 👑 Rest in peace, Pelé. 🙏

You have changed the History of football. Your legacy will always be in our hearts.

Thanks for everything!#ThiagoSilva #TS6 #OhhhThiagoSilva #Pelé #ReiPelé #PeléEterno pic.twitter.com/lobQlPreQg — Thiago Silva (@tsilva3) December 29, 2022

Rest in peace idol. Pele was one of my biggest inspirations to play football man. I used to study his goals on Betamax (yes my dad had one) and he was the Innovator of many of the skills we see today. His legacy will live on forever. Thank you King Pele. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gZIlINyyeK — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) December 29, 2022

FC Bayern joins the footballing world in mourning the loss of one of the all-time greats, Pelé, who has passed away at the age of 82. He will never be forgotten 🕊 pic.twitter.com/btNVQb9E4j — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) December 29, 2022

Pelé's message to Maradona after the Argentine passed away in 2020.



RIP legends 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GzJf6v2tnQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 29, 2022

🚨LEIA: Cristiano Ronaldo também homenageia Pelé no Instagram: “Jamais será esquecido e a sua memória perdurará para sempre em cada um de nós amantes de futebol. Descansa em paz, Rei”. pic.twitter.com/IsedsES3ol — CHOQUEI (@choquei) December 29, 2022

🇧🇷 From one Brazilian legend to another.



❤️ Ronaldo pays tribute to the king of football, Pele. pic.twitter.com/LY82i5rma0 — GiveMeSport (@GiveMeSport) December 29, 2022