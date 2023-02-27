Trump’s tantrums continue as former Fox News allies talk about Ron DeSantis instead of him

It appears that former president Donald Trump isn’t a fan of Fox News‘ constant coverage of Ron DeSantis.

Although it is unclear as to why there is any animosity between the men, many can assume that because Trump is running for president again in 2024, the Florida governor would be his biggest competition in the Republican Party if and when DeSantis announces his bid.

On Feb. 27, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to express his frustration about the network and how this scenario reminds him of the 2016 presidential campaign. In the post, the 76-year-old claimed that Fox News has been covering DeSantis so much that the network barely has time to talk about “real news.” He said, “FoxNews is promoting Ron DeSanctus so hard and so much that there’s not much time left for Real News.”

Also in the post, Trump opened up about the recent poll Fox released that showcased that he was “crushing” DeSantis.

The item in question was a poll where over a thousand people voted for political issues and the likelihood of who they would be voting for for president, which included a hypothetical race between the entire Republican Party. Both men were leading the matchup against the competition, but Trump came out on top with 43% while DeSantis earned 28%. While addressing DeSantis as “DeSanctimonious,” Trump stated,

“Reminds me of 2016 when they were pushing ‘JEB!’ The new Fox Poll, which have always been purposely terrible for me, has ‘TRUMP Crushing DeSanctimonious,’ but they barely show it.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has called out Fox News regarding DeSantis. Last week, the star blasted the network on Truth Social for covering an event that DeSantis was hosting in New York rather than his Club 47 event in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump poked fun at Fox News by renaming Fox News the “RINO Network” and suggested that if they and other companies wanted to increase ratings, they would cover him all the time.