Twitter rejoices as Elon Musk expects to ‘find somebody else to run’ platform

Good news on the Twitter front (or bad if you love Elon Musk) as the billionaire is doing what he should’ve done a while ago – hire someone who actually knows what they’re doing as CEO.

Musk was in court today defending himself in a $56 billion lawsuit from a minority Tesla stock owner and heavy metal drummer Richard Tornetta. The lawsuit says Musk misled shareholders when he dictated the terms of his stock package and bought stocks at a deeply discounted rate. He also revealed his plans for Twitter.

On the witness stand, Musk revealed that he was going to find someone else to run the site, according to ABC News. “I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time,” he said.

This news was met with joy and hope, but mostly jokes, from some of the site’s users. “Good work team we broke him in less than one Truss,” one user said, referring to the extremely short tenure of British Prime Minister Liz Truss. “Maybe he’ll get Truss to replace him,” someone else joked.

People seem happier.

We officially annoyed Elon Musk until he caved and is looking for a new twitter CEO — @[email protected] (@chaoticgaythey) November 16, 2022

All hail Melon Tusk.

Breaking: Elon Musk announces new Twitter CEO: Melon Tusk https://t.co/tOFUSp0IHy pic.twitter.com/tin08fvYd5 — Dan Crenshaw's Eyepatch (@DansEyepatch) November 16, 2022

The ‘Musk as a different named version of himself with mustache’ joke had legs.

"And now I'd like to introduce the new CEO of Twitter: Lone Skum!"



(Elon Musk steps onto stage wearing a fake mustache) https://t.co/LrdlWM14He — Bully, Little Bull, with Stuffing 🐮 (@bully_thelsb) November 16, 2022

Someone somehow got a video of this mysterious new CEO.

First video footage of the new CEO: pic.twitter.com/ZDhbxCM07u — Targon (@Targon999) November 16, 2022

Well, this is certainly a suggestion.

I suggest it's someone new every week, picked at random. Like a guest CEO. They get a bunch of changes they can make and enjoy being king of Twitter for a week. — Seb Downie-Blackwell (Parody) (@DownieSeb) November 16, 2022

This user warns against getting too optimistic.

You know that the new CEO will most likely realize Elon Musk's plans for Twitter, right?https://t.co/eAgmPd4XmX — Robbin 🇳🇱 | 💙💛🕊️ • ESC Liverpool 2023 (@Robbin_V) November 16, 2022

Here’s some breaking news:

BREAKING: The new acting CEO of Twitter has been fired before arriving at the office. — Matthew Cohen 🇨🇦 🚲 (@TheGolem1) November 16, 2022

As is everything else that’s been going on with Twitter, it’s hard to tell what’s real and what’s BS. Guess we’ll have to wait and see how this plays out. We’ll keep you posted.