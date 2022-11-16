Twitter rejoices as Elon Musk expects to ‘find somebody else to run’ platform
Good news on the Twitter front (or bad if you love Elon Musk) as the billionaire is doing what he should’ve done a while ago – hire someone who actually knows what they’re doing as CEO.
Musk was in court today defending himself in a $56 billion lawsuit from a minority Tesla stock owner and heavy metal drummer Richard Tornetta. The lawsuit says Musk misled shareholders when he dictated the terms of his stock package and bought stocks at a deeply discounted rate. He also revealed his plans for Twitter.
On the witness stand, Musk revealed that he was going to find someone else to run the site, according to ABC News. “I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time,” he said.
This news was met with joy and hope, but mostly jokes, from some of the site’s users. “Good work team we broke him in less than one Truss,” one user said, referring to the extremely short tenure of British Prime Minister Liz Truss. “Maybe he’ll get Truss to replace him,” someone else joked.
People seem happier.
All hail Melon Tusk.
The ‘Musk as a different named version of himself with mustache’ joke had legs.
Someone somehow got a video of this mysterious new CEO.
Well, this is certainly a suggestion.
This user warns against getting too optimistic.
Here’s some breaking news:
As is everything else that’s been going on with Twitter, it’s hard to tell what’s real and what’s BS. Guess we’ll have to wait and see how this plays out. We’ll keep you posted.