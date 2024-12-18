‘Two witches walk into a bar’: Ariana Grande and Kathryn Hahn are the ‘Glinda All Along’ we didn’t know we needed and their interaction is everything

2024 has been a great year for people who like witches, because it offers a wide variety of wonderful characters. Kathryn Hahn reprised her WandaVision role, Agatha, in her spinoff sequel Agatha All Along, with Ariana Grande taking the role of Glinda the Good in Wicked. And while the characters can’t interact in fiction, in real life, Grande and Hahn gave us the crossover we never knew we needed.

Agatha continued to be as conniving as we’ve experienced in WandaVision, plotting again and finding ways to get her magic back after Wanda entrapped her. However, Hahn gave us so much more than we expected, with brand-new musical numbers, and a series of killer outfits. Meanwhile, the superstar Grande gave us the Glinda of our dreams with her rendition of the Good Witch in the first of the two-part musical adaptation of Wicked, alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

While canonically, Grande’s Glinda and Hahn’s Agatha won’t be able to interact, we got a glimpse of how powerful the team-up would be in real life.

‘Glinda All Along’ is the sweetest interaction you’ll see today

Both Grande and Hahn attended the Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Luncheon on Dec. 17, 2024. The event featured more actors like Pamela Anderson, Adam Brody, and Zoe Saldana, but it was the interaction between Grande and Hahn that stole everyone’s hearts.

Several videos surfaced online showing the two stars meeting and casually chatting. The two women seemed thrilled to meet each other and, in one clip, Grande can be heard telling Kathryn, “I have loved you forever. I love you so much,” as Variety captioned the moment, “two witches walk into a bar.”

“THE DUO I NEEDED,” wrote an ecstatic fan in the comments. “This has been the season of the witch, and we are LIVING for it!!” highlighted another. “this is my multiverse of madness, the crossover of the century, this is the queer media they speak of,” shared a different user.

The singer wore a vintage champagne satin gown with a belt at the waist, a 1959 Christian Dior by Yves Saint Laurent, further enhancing her delicate features while pulling her away from the signature pink shades she’d worn for the Wicked tour. Grande paired it with sheer tights and beige Jimmy Choo pumps, accessorizing with Swarovski jewelry and bringing back her ponytail, with elegant light makeup and brown lips.

Hahn, meanwhile, opted for a more casual ensemble, going for an oversized chiffon olive top-inspired pleated blazer with matching pants and gold metallic-pointed heels, her hair falling down in curls. She accessorized with drop earrings, and natural makeup.

Agatha All Along pays tribute to The Wizard of Oz

Screenshot via Marvel Television/Disney Plus

Agatha All Along is a cinephile’s dream come true, as it pays homage to different cult classic moments and eras. In episode 7, one of the trials down the Witches’ Road turned the remaining witches into Disney characters, with Agatha becoming Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West. Agatha comments during the episode that The Wizard of Oz drew inspiration for Elphaba from her, which is why the outfit was fitting.

There were many other references to The Wizard of Oz, including Agatha calling the Teen “Toto.” Even the coven of witches can represent The Wizard of Oz counterparts, as Agatha is Dorothy, with the Teen as Toto, Rio the Wicked Witch, Jen the Scarecrow, Alice the Tin Man, and Lilia the Lion, among others.

Now that Grande and Hahn met in real life, it gave us the Glinda-Agatha interaction that was missing.

