Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have shed the pink and green, but that doesn’t mean their red carpet lewks aren’t still wicked AF

Wicked came out in theaters on Nov. 22 and, since then, it has stolen the hearts of the critics and moviegoers, already gaining several important and well-deserved industry nominations. And while the magical press tour is over and Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have since shed their pinks and greens, they continue to be popular on all red-carpet appearances.

The musical adaptation of the beloved Broadway has unsurprisingly become very popular for moviegoers, and the two leading actresses are enjoying a lot of attention thanks to their takes on the beloved Glinda and Elphaba. Grande has always been a superstar, considering her loyal fandom, and has been in the spotlight for years but Erivo is finally getting the recognition she deserves, and with that, come a lot of public events.

Luckily, their press tour outfits, where they adopted method dressing and doubled down on pink and green to honor their characters, weren’t a one-time hit and the two continue to look wickedly good even as they dropped their signature colors.

Cynthia Erivo has been betting on black colors that work wonders

For the entire press tour for Wicked, Erivo used all kinds of green shades to highlight her real-life connection with her character, Elphaba, who has green skin. For the final outing at the London premiere, she culminated with a stunning Schiaparelli outfit that honored Elphaba’s journey at the end of the film, which ends with her show-stopping take on “Defying Gravity.”

Although Erivo is not completely out of the woods when it comes to these two shades, she has moved on from Elphaba with more mature outfits that feel less character-y. She put on a sparkly column dress from Carolina Herrera at the 2024 Red Sea International Film Festival, later switching to a printed green dress, unlike anything she’s worn this press tour. She has also switched to even more black outfits, with a shiny Elie Saab Haute Couture dress for the Critics Choice Association’s 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television with a black satin jacket with long flounce sleeves.

On Dec. 12, Erivo slipped into a more relaxed look with a black-and-white polka dot sheer dress with drop shoulders from the Moschino Spring 2025 collection, with less dramatic makeup and accessories. The laid-back outfit and stylist killed it, proving Erivo is the next fashion icon.

Ariana Grande kept her love for Chanel with an elegant twist

For the Wicked press tour, Grande wowed in Chanel but it was mostly used to highlight her character Glinda’s fashion sense. For an appearance at The Academy Women’s Luncheon alongside other successful actresses and filmmakers, Ariana Grande stepped out in a glam tweed Chanel outfit. The luxury fashion house was a sponsor alongside the Academy of Motion Picture Arts of Sciences, and many attendees opted for looks from the brand, including Olivia Wilde.

This time, Ariana Grande shed the pink shell she’s been cocooned in for the last few months with a tweed black and white dress from the Chanel Spring 2025 collection, which she paired with Chanel Fine Jewelry, black tights, and black Chanel leather pumps with a pearl heel. She finished the look with her light makeup, her signature cat eyeliner, and a black bow to finish her sleek updo.

Although there was something magical about Erivo and Grande’s green and pink outfits, seeing them step back into their real selves and still kill it is even more impressive, especially as the awards season has just started, and the two have more opportunities to show off their unique style at more red-carpet events.

