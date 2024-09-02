Tyler Posey’s ethnicity, confirmed

Tyler Posey has been in the film industry for over two decades, with his most famous role Scott McCall, the protagonist of MTV’s Teen Wolf. The supernatural comedy/drama ran for six seasons, and Posey hinted that he might share the same ethnicity as his defining character.

Posey was born in Santa Monica, California, and grew up in Santa Clarita, California. His career in film and television started when he was very young, and he starred in films like 2002’s Collateral Damage and Maid in Manhattan, playing Jennifer Lopez’s character Marisa’s son. Choosing to become an actor makes sense since the entertainment world runs through his blood. Tyler is the son of actor-writer John Posey and Cyndi Terese Garcia.

As for his race, Tyler Posey himself admitted that people have no idea which ethnicity he is, so what are his roots?

Tyler Posey is Mexican-American

The former Teen Wolf heartthrob’s mother is of Mexican descent but also has distant English, Scottish, Irish, German, and French ancestry from his father’s side. He self-described himself as “On my mom’s side I’m Mexican and my dad is a White dude.” The actor’s ancestors were from Zacatecas, Mexico, although he was born in the U.S., as well as his parents.

As per his connection with his Teen Wolf character, although Scott McCall is American, Posey told HuffPost “his mom [played by Melissa Ponzio] has got a dark complexion, so I think he’s half-Latino. It never comes up in the show, but I’m pretty sure that he is Latino. I mean, look at the guy! He looks Latino, a little bit.” He also admitted he doesn’t speak much Spanish, although he is proud of his heritage.

The actor, who is also a musician, married singer Phem in 2023. Posey reprised his role as Scott McCall in Paramount+ Teen Wolf: The Movie and played Jatthew in the 2024 comedy The Real Bros of Simi Valley: The Movie. As for his future roles, he will star in the Mildred Burke biopic Queen of the Ring by Ash Avildsen, where he plays G. Bill, and Chino Maurice’s drama Oshie.

