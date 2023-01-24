When does ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ come out and where can you watch it?

Fans of the MTV supernatural drama Teen Wolf were treated to some surprising and exciting news when Paramount Plus announced it was bringing back the series as a feature film this year. Now we finally have a release date for it.

When will ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ be released?

Teen Wolf: The Movie finished shooting in May of last year and it starts streaming on Jan. 26, following a teaser for the movie at 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. Show creator Jeff Davis signed a multi-year deal to continue the story, and Tyler Posey will reprise his role as Scott McCall.

Where Can I Watch Teen Wolf: The Movie

Teen Wolf: The Movie will stream exclusively on Paramount Plus. Here’s the synopsis:

“A full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Original actors returning to the show include Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Roscoe, Ryan Kelly, Melissa Ponzio, Dylan Sprayberry, Tyler Hoechlin, Khylin Rhambo and Ian Bohen.

Two new characters include Derek Hale’s son Eli Hale (Vince Mattis), who’s set to inherit the Teen Wolf title, and Hikari Zhang, who plays Amy Lin Workman.