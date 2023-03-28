Uh oh, Chris Pratt may want in on James Gunn’s DCU action

Who didn’t see this one coming? Seriously. Chris Pratt showing up in one of James Gunn’s new DCU movies is about as inevitable as, well, Chris Pratt showing up in one of James Gunn’s new movies.

After all, these two dudes have been friends for more than a decade, and with a working relationship that has churned out some of the craziest superhero moments ever put to screen — James Gunn would be making a big mistake to not let Pratt in on his DC action. During an interview with CBR, Pratt gave his thoughts on whether or not he’d be interested in working with Gunn in the future. Sadly, for now, it seems Chris Pratt hasn’t been given the green light.

“As far as DC characters, I don’t know. I will let the fans tell me what they would want me to do. I don’t have anything official to announce. I haven’t spoken to James Gunn in any capacity to where he’s offered me anything like that.”

Pratt would go on to say:

“But listen, I love the guy. You know, he’s one of my best friends. I totally believe in him. And if he calls me, I am answering.”

Look no further than James Gunn’s Suicide Squad. Plenty of Gunn’s friends and former co-workers made it into that movie — it makes sense Chris Pratt could be next. For now, though, it looks like we’ll have to get through Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before finding out if there’s a place for Pratt at DC. We’d expect there is, but until then, your guess is as good as ours.