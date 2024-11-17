Vanessa Williams’ weight loss, explored

Vanessa Lynn Williams is a 61-year-old American model, singer, actress, producer, and dancer who shot to stardom in 1984 when she became the first Black woman to win the prestigious Miss America pageant. It sounds impressive, and it is, but her life hasn’t always been glitz and glam.

She was forced to relinquish her title amid significant media controversy surrounding nude photographs published in Penthouse magazine — something she finally received an apology for at the 2016 event 32 years later. Williams’ subsequent music career has seen her release nine studio albums, a live album, four compilation albums, and 32 singles, the most famous of which is undoubtedly 1992’s “Save the Best for Last,” which reached #1 on the charts in the likes of the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Williams’ acting career has seen her take to the stage and also appear in a wide variety of movies and television shows. While she’s perhaps best known for the role of Wilhelmina Slater on Ugly Betty, she’s also churned out memorable performances in everything from Soul Food and Ally McBeal to The Good Wife and Candyman. Most recently, she’s put herself center stage on London’s West End as Miranda Priestley in The Devil Wears Prada, a musical reimagining of the hit film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

In a stage show like Prada, there’s nowhere to hide, and despite her obvious natural beauty and the glamorous nature of her work in the spotlight, Williams has experienced issues with her weight. This is hardly uncommon in women who have given birth to four children, but one look at Williams will tell you that she looks phenomenal. What’s her secret?

How did Vanessa Williams lose weight?

According to Pink Villa, Williams’ ability to lose weight comes down to her relentless work ethic, discipline, passion for fitness, and commitment to eating healthy. Regarding her diet, she starts her day with a breakfast burrito stuffed with eggs, cheese, and salsa. Throughout the day, she’ll generally eat two more meals, like zoodles (shredded zucchini strips) with cheese or roasted chicken and arugula. She’ll allow herself the occasional treat on cheat days, such as ice cream, fruit cocktails, French fries, rum cake, pasta, glazed cupcakes, or macaroni and cheese. Is your mouth watering, too?

Williams does many high-exertion activities when it comes to exercise. She often works out at Next Level Martial Arts in New York under the guidance of owner Sensei Chris Hall. Her strenuous routine includes boxing, kickboxing, functional exercises, pilates, yoga, and stretching. She’s also a keen walker and regularly heads out into the open air to get her blood pumping.

The show business world is known to have nearly impossible-to-achieve beauty standards. While Williams has never been someone who has spoken out against those standards as some stars have, she’s always been comfortable in her own body, regardless of its condition. However, taking so much pride in her health is admirable, and to be in such great shape as a 61-year-old mother of four takes some doing. Tremendous respect goes out to her for that. You can follow Vanessa Williams on Instagram and X.

