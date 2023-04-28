Vin Diesel brings Groot to the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ premiere

Vin Diesel brought a plus one with him to the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiere, and it was pretty wholesome when he revealed who it was.

During the red carpet premiere of the upcoming film, Diesel was asked to show what was in his jacket. Tucked in his pocket was Groot, safe and sound from all the flashing lights and crowds at the event. Diesel joked about his plus one, stating that he “doesn’t show anyone my Groot,” then walks away. What’s also cool to see is that Diesel dressed the part at the premiere, by wearing a brown jacket with leaf-like decorations splattered on to it.

Vin Diesel reveals the Groot he's hiding in his jacket at the premiere of #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3. https://t.co/G3QElsKJJP pic.twitter.com/xnSdRYejnG — Variety (@Variety) April 28, 2023

Groot was first introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy back in 2014 and played a role in the Avengers’ attempt to stop Thanos but ended up as one of the victims of the blip. After Groot’s sacrifice in the first film, parts of this alien’s body were planted and gave birth to a new Groot. Each new Marvel title that he’s in showcased the growth cycle for this sentient plant alien. Vol. 3 will showcase a young adult-like version of Groot as he and the rest of the Guardians take part in one final adventure.

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is the final installment for this superhero film franchise after it was announced that Dave Bautista is leaving the MCU and James Gunn is now co-chair of DC Studios with Peter Safran. It was confirmed by Gunn himself that the film will not focus on the overarching Kang the Conqueror storyline and will be a standalone film. So prepare one emotional and final adventure as the swan song for this Marvel film franchise is scheduled to come out on May 5, 2023.