Vincent D’Onofrio teases an upcoming Kingpin appearance

Vincent D’Onofrio has appeared in countless projects throughout his illustrious career, including Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket, Antoine Fuqua’s The Magnificent Seven and Barry Sonnenfeld’s Men in Black. However, the 63-year-old didn’t truly enter the public eye until 2015, when he landed the role of Kingpin in Marvel’s Daredevil series, which debuted on Netflix to much critical acclaim. From there, D’Onofrio has reprised the role in 2021’s Hawkeye series, acting as the primary antagonist in both series. In the coming years, D’Onofrio will be suiting up as Kingpin in the upcoming Echo series, then again in the Daredevil: Born Again series.

In December, much sooner than expected, Kingpin will be making an earlier appearance… at GalaxyCon in Columbus, Ohio. It might not be what Marvel fans were hoping for, but D’Onofrio taking time out of his no-doubt busy schedule to sign merchandise and meet adoring fans is more than enough to substitute for an on-screen outing as the infamous Daredevil villain. The official GalaxyCon Columbus Twitter account posted an advertisement for their upcoming con at the Columbus Convention Center, which will run from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4. D’Onofrio took it upon himself to quote-retweet the original post and reveal that on Dec. 3 and 4 he will be there to meet and greet.

Yup I’ll be there 12/3 & 12/4.

Looking forward to meeting you all. https://t.co/es83R7bTCC pic.twitter.com/P2qpLEmWoC — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) December 1, 2022

Obviously, this is extremely exciting news for D’Onofrio and Daredevil fans alike, especially those in or around the Ohio area who are looking to meet the established actor in person. Be sure to grab some tickets to GalaxyCon Columbus before they all sell out. There’s only a few days left.