Wait, Ariana Grande might be starring in Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Real Housewives’-inspired A24 thriller?

In a sentence that contains so many buzzwords I’m afraid it might sting me, Ariana Grande is reportedly in talks to star in A24’s Real Housewives-inspired film alongside Jennifer Lawrence.

Okay, that’s a lot to get your head around, so let me offer some clarity. We’ve known for some time that Lawrence is producing and leading the cast of The Wives, an upcoming murder mystery thriller that is said to be in the vein of The Real Housewives. Details beyond the production companies, A24 and Apple Studios, and the screenwriters, Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, have remained scarce since that initial announcement, at least until now.

Ariana Grande has reportedly been approached to star in a "female detective romp set in a Housewives-style reality show"



‘THE WIVES,’ a murder mystery starring Jennifer Lawrence and inspired by the ‘Real Housewives’, is currently in development at A24. pic.twitter.com/XSY2onjxk3 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 11, 2025

According to some sources, Grande has been approached to join the cast of The Wives, in what would mark her second acting collaboration with Lawrence following 2021’s Don’t Look Up. Grande’s rumored involvement in the film, which will surely send Bravoholics into overdrive, comes courtesy of her recent profile in The Hollywood Reporter. It mentioned multiple roles being offered to the singer/actress, including one that is a “female detective romp set in a Housewives-style reality show.”

While that role was never officially confirmed to be The Wives, one plus one seems to equal two, and Grande plus Lawrence undeniably equals ICONIC. If this movie doesn’t involve all the wine-throwing and table-flipping that become Real Housewives canon, I will give up on the idea of Hollywood forever. Of course, we may be getting ahead of ourselves, since the film is as shrouded in secrecy as the actions of an adulterous Housewife.

What we do know, however, is that Lawrence, a noted Bravo superfan, is best poised to lead The Wives. She has spoken regularly on red carpets about her thoughts on various iterations of the sprawling reality TV franchise, and even met bonafide Housewives legends Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps. In an entertainment landscape where reality TV is (wrongfully) relegated to low-brow status, having an Oscar-winner lead an A24-produced movie inspired by Real Housewives might just be the push needed for our beloved Housewives to win the Emmys, Oscars, and Nobel Peace Prizes they so thoroughly deserve.

We don’t yet know whether Grande is a Real Housewives fan, but she has in the past shared her love of its reality TV sorority sister, Love Is Blind. In any case, it’s thought The Wives is just one of the film roles that Grande has been offered in the wake of Wicked, which marked her first major film acting role and earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress last month.

It was also revealed that Grande was offered a role in the upcoming Spaceballs sequel alongside Josh Gad, but she refused to confirm or deny to The Hollywood Reporter whether that casting rumor was correct. A “disaster wedding comedy” was also mentioned in the profile, but more details around that project remain unknown.

Adding to the list of Grande’s potential upcoming movies is the Jennifer Aniston-produced 9 to 5 reboot, which is also reportedly circling Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, as well as an Audrey Hepburn biopic. That last one was more of a fan-cast in response to Grande’s Hepburn-referencing red carpet looks, but scream loud enough and maybe the Hollywood execs will take notice. On that note, I scream into the ether; PLEASE CAST GRANDE IN THE WIVES.

