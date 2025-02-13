Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Ariana Grande appears on PodCrushed interview and Jennifer Lawrence appears on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
Photo by PodCrushed/YouTube and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube
Category:
Celebrities
Movies
News

Wait, Ariana Grande might be starring in Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Real Housewives’-inspired A24 thriller?

I need to see her throwing wine and flipping a table, stat.
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|

Published: Feb 13, 2025 03:59 am

In a sentence that contains so many buzzwords I’m afraid it might sting me, Ariana Grande is reportedly in talks to star in A24’s Real Housewives-inspired film alongside Jennifer Lawrence

Recommended Videos

Okay, that’s a lot to get your head around, so let me offer some clarity. We’ve known for some time that Lawrence is producing and leading the cast of The Wives, an upcoming murder mystery thriller that is said to be in the vein of The Real Housewives. Details beyond the production companies, A24 and Apple Studios, and the screenwriters, Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, have remained scarce since that initial announcement, at least until now.

According to some sources, Grande has been approached to join the cast of The Wives, in what would mark her second acting collaboration with Lawrence following 2021’s Don’t Look Up. Grande’s rumored involvement in the film, which will surely send Bravoholics into overdrive, comes courtesy of her recent profile in The Hollywood Reporter. It mentioned multiple roles being offered to the singer/actress, including one that is a “female detective romp set in a Housewives-style reality show.”

While that role was never officially confirmed to be The Wives, one plus one seems to equal two, and Grande plus Lawrence undeniably equals ICONIC. If this movie doesn’t involve all the wine-throwing and table-flipping that become Real Housewives canon, I will give up on the idea of Hollywood forever. Of course, we may be getting ahead of ourselves, since the film is as shrouded in secrecy as the actions of an adulterous Housewife. 

What we do know, however, is that Lawrence, a noted Bravo superfan, is best poised to lead The Wives. She has spoken regularly on red carpets about her thoughts on various iterations of the sprawling reality TV franchise, and even met bonafide Housewives legends Bethenny Frankel and Luann de Lesseps. In an entertainment landscape where reality TV is (wrongfully) relegated to low-brow status, having an Oscar-winner lead an A24-produced movie inspired by Real Housewives might just be the push needed for our beloved Housewives to win the Emmys, Oscars, and Nobel Peace Prizes they so thoroughly deserve. 

We don’t yet know whether Grande is a Real Housewives fan, but she has in the past shared her love of its reality TV sorority sister, Love Is Blind. In any case, it’s thought The Wives is just one of the film roles that Grande has been offered in the wake of Wicked, which marked her first major film acting role and earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress last month. 

It was also revealed that Grande was offered a role in the upcoming Spaceballs sequel alongside Josh Gad, but she refused to confirm or deny to The Hollywood Reporter whether that casting rumor was correct. A “disaster wedding comedy” was also mentioned in the profile, but more details around that project remain unknown. 

Adding to the list of Grande’s potential upcoming movies is the Jennifer Aniston-produced 9 to 5 reboot, which is also reportedly circling Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, as well as an Audrey Hepburn biopic. That last one was more of a fan-cast in response to Grande’s Hepburn-referencing red carpet looks, but scream loud enough and maybe the Hollywood execs will take notice. On that note, I scream into the ether; PLEASE CAST GRANDE IN THE WIVES. 

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Author
Image of Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo is an entertainment news and freelance writer from Sydney, Australia. His hobbies include thinking what to answer whenever someone asks what his hobbies are.