Walker Scobell is given the fan art treatment as Batman’s fair-feathered sidekick Robin



Walker Scobell is the latest actor to receive some serious superhero fan casting as many believe he’s fit to take on the role of Boy Wonder Robin in any future films in Matt Reeves’ Batman universe.

The young talent is only 13 years old, but he’s already acted alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest names in only a matter of months. From his major supporting role in the Netflix hit The Adam Project to his performance in Paramount Plus’ superhero comedy Secret Headquarters, the rising star is building a very enviable career for himself.

In an Instagram post from artist @clements.ink, Scobell is donning an outfit similar to that of the Caped Crusader’s trusty sidekick and leader of the Teen Titans. In true fashion, his costume is a lot more dull, reminiscent of the Darker Cape Variant of the superhero, and perfect for the ghoulish setting of The Batman.

Even though he is one of the most popular comic book characters of all time, and a major DC Comics superhero, Robin has usually received the short end of the stick when it comes to live-action adaptations. From frequently scrapped projects to leaving the youngster completely out of Batman films, Robin surely deserves his own moment in this new era of superhero releases.

Robin was introduced in 1940, and since then has been adopted as an alias by a number of characters, most famously Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, and Damian Wayne. In 1943, a then-16 year old Douglas Croft portrayed Dick Grayson in the Batman series three years after his comic book debut. While the most famous live-action Robin to date is Chris O’Donnell’s version in Batman Forever and Batman and Robin, other actors that have brought the character to life include Johnny Duncan and Burt Ward, while Brenton Thwaites and Curran Walters play Dick Grayson and Jason Todd respectively in the superhero series Titans.

While fan castings have little sway over executive decisions, there’s no denying Scobell’s impressive acting talent, and the comments on the post above prove that many fans are into the idea. Without a doubt, he should be considered for the part if the character is to be included in any The Batman sequels.

Scobell is quite busy at the moment though, snagging the greatly coveted title role of Percy Jackson in the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series which is currently filming. All fans can do at the moment is cross their fingers and hope that he is given the opportunity to portray the intelligent and powerful Boy Wonder.