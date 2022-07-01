Warner Bros. got J.K. Rowling’s back after a PR rep censored a question about the Harry Potter creator and issued a fallacious statement.

While covering the launch of the Mandrakes and Magical Creatures attraction at London’s Warner Bros. Studio Tour, Sky News interviewed Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the film series.

“J.K. obviously has sort of more of a back seat now,” the journalist said to him. “Is it strange for her not being around at things like this?”

Before Felton could answer, a third-party PR employee interjected, “Next question, please,” and later emailed a statement that read, “J.K. Rowling is not connected to Warner or Tom Felton, the team felt it was not relevant to the piece.”

A few days after, WB clarified that their relationship with Rowling is thriving and ongoing, and that the PR’s statement was “wholly wrong”:

“Warner Bros. has enjoyed a creative, productive and fulfilling partnership with J.K. Rowling for the past 20 years. She is one of the world’s most accomplished storytellers, and we are proud to be the studio to bring her vision, characters and stories to life now — and for decades to come. On Monday, a statement was issued by a third-party media agency that appeared contrary to this view. The statement was wholly wrong, and Warner Bros. Studio Tour London regrets it happened as part of a media event that day.”

Rowling has faced controversy for her views on sex and gender, compelling those associated with Harry Potter to either condemn or defend her. Felton didn’t have to do either, as the question posed to him was not explicitly about her views, although any question about the author could be perceived as a landmine in a culture war.

Ultimately, the PR rep did their job in protecting Felton, as did Warner Bros. in protecting Rowling.