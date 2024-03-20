Was Travis Kelce married prior to dating Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship has been the topic of conversation for months now, whilst fans know Swift’s complete romantic history, what do we know about Kelce’s past?

Recommended Videos

We’ve already heard a lot about Travis’ early life, right down to where he was born and raised. Even before he was labeled one of the greatest tight ends of all time the footballer had plenty of admirers; getting his own reality dating show on the E! Network in 2016. Catching Kelce saw 50 women compete for the chance to date the sports star; it’s safe to say he’s certainly had his fair share of partners.

Has Travis Kelce ever been married?

Whilst Kelce has had a couple of public relationships prior to Taylor Swift, he has never actually tied the knot with anyone. His longest relationship was with Kayla Nicole, a fashion influencer and journalist. The pair were an item for around five years beginning in 2017 although they were on again off again at times and things ended for good in May 2022.

Prior to Nicole, Travis dated Catching Kelce winner Maya Benberry in 2016. They were only a couple for eight months, however, Benberry did accuse the pro-athlete of cheating on her according to the Daily Mail. This wouldn’t be the last time that the subject of cheating would come up regarding Travis Kelce, with rumors floating around that that was why Kelce and Nicole were on and off again.

There have been more relationships over the years, including rumors that Kelce and actor Zuri Hall were dating for a brief period at the end of 2022, although neither confirmed anything at the time. In 2023 there were also whisperings of a relationship between the athlete and Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion.