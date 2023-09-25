Was Usher on ‘The Voice?’

Over the years, The Voice has seated its fair share of stars in its spinning red chairs. With a lineup that would immediately turn any music festival into an unmissable event, the singing competition has featured the likes of Christina Aguilera, Shakira, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, and Ariana Grande as coaches across 16 seasons – and we’re just scratching the surface, here!

Being a coach on The Voice is considered a good career opportunity, with a type of visibility and publicity that is often reflected on the charts. It’s no wonder the narrative is usually more interested in what team the winning contestant belongs to than in the winning contestant themself.

Was Usher a coach on The Voice?

Yes! Usher is part of the star-studded The Voice Hall of Fame, having joined the show on five occasions. In 2013, he came on board for Season 4 as a coach alongside fellow newcomer Shakira and regulars Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton, bringing his classic Usher moves to the NBC competition. The “Yeah!” singer’s team made it all the way to the final, represented by surprise runner-up Michelle Chamuel.

Usher was a man on a mission, however, making his return to the chair in 2014 for Season 6 and going all the way this time. His soulful contestant Josh Kaufman, who he had stolen from Adam Levine’s team during the Battles round, won that season, beating out two Blake Shelton finalists. “If Blake won again, I would have walked off the stage,” the Confessions artist told the media at the time.

Usher might have not worn the coaching hat since, but he did not stay away from the popular TV show for long. He returned a year later for Season 8 as Adam Levine’s Top 8 Advisor, and then again in 2019 for Season 17 as a Battle Advisor for John Legend. The King of R&B‘s last appearance on the NBC show came in 2020, during Season 19, where he acted as a Mega Mentor for every team during Knockouts.

With how close Usher has stayed to the program, it’s only natural that we expect him to pay it another visit sometime soon, and, who knows, even return to the red chair as a coach again.