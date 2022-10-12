Blake Shelton says that his days on ‘The Voice’ are numbered

One of the red chairs on The Voice will soon be vacated, after Blake Shelton announced his intention to leave the series.

After 23 seasons on the NBC series in which he’s coached eight performers to winning the final, and had thirteen runners-up on his resume, Shelton will soon be calling it quits, as the program introduces a new panel of coaches. His replacements include a former member of One Direction and returning judge Kelly Clarkson.

Shelton released a statement on his big decision to leave one of the network’s most successful shows, with him citing the series as a life-changer for him. The country music singer met his wife Gwen Stefani on the program, and has given The Voice crew glowing compliments.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people; you are the best.”

Having been part of The Voice since it debuted on silver screens on 2011, it’ll be the start of a completely new era. Replacing the current panel will be Niall Horan, Clarkson, and Chance the Rapper. Shelton finished his statement with special praise for the fans, and for the singing talents who have been given a chance to shine.

It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow Coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers–the ‘Voices,’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent, and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their Coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these Artists, us Coaches, and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. It would not happen without you!

Season 23 of The Voice will be Shelton’s last, with it scheduled to air from Sept. 2023.